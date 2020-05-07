Padma Bridge project's six labourers shot for claiming dues







Six labourers of railway project of Padma Bridge were shot by security personnel at Sitarampur area under Louhajang upazila in Munshiganj district on Wednesday night, it is learnt.



The incident happened at about 8:30pm. The bullet injured labourers were admitted to the Srinagar Upazila Health Complex.



Local sources said labourers of the Padma Bridge's Sitarampur railway project worked overtime several days ago. They were scheduled to receive extra Tk 300 wages. But the contractor concerned started dilly-dallying in paying the wages. It led to strong resentment among workers there. At one stage of altercation, the security personnel fired shots from their guns at the agitating labourers.



Louhajang and Srinagar Circle's additional police super Asaduzzaman confirmed about the incident.



He said several labourers received bullet injuries when the security personnel fired shots on them from their shotguns. The injured labourers were being giving treatment.



Padma Bridge's railway link director Fakhruddin Ahmed Chowdhury said an investigation has been launched to ascertain why the incident of firing had happened. "In order to pacify the labourers, shots were fired targetting their legs. They are being provided treatment. Situation is now under control there," he said.Srinagar Upazila Health Complex's emergency department's doctor Shah Alam said seven labourers were brought at the health complex at about 10:30pm. Of them, six have received bullet injuries, while the rest one has been beaten.SZA