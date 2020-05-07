Video
Thursday, 7 May, 2020
Minor boy run over by tractor in Panchagarh

Published : Thursday, 7 May, 2020 at 12:16 AM  Count : 177
Observer Correspondent

A 14-month-old boy was run over by a tractor in Sadar upazila upazila of Panchagarh district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Rakib Hasan Sakib was the son of Zahidul Islam, a resident of Diabari village in the upazila.





Witnesses said a sand-laden tractor ran over him while he was playing nearby home, leaving him critically injured. 

He was rushed to Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

The hospital physician Dr Nusrat Jahan Lopa confirmed the death.

