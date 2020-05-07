Minor boy run over by tractor in Panchagarh

A 14-month-old boy was run over by a tractor in Sadar upazila upazila of Panchagarh district on Wednesday afternoon.





Deceased Rakib Hasan Sakib was the son of Zahidul Islam, a resident of Diabari village in the upazila.













Witnesses said a sand-laden tractor ran over him while he was playing nearby home, leaving him critically injured.





He was rushed to Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.





The hospital physician Dr Nusrat Jahan Lopa confirmed the death.



