|
Minor boy run over by tractor in Panchagarh
|
A 14-month-old boy was run over by a tractor in Sadar upazila upazila of Panchagarh district on Wednesday afternoon.
Deceased Rakib Hasan Sakib was the son of Zahidul Islam, a resident of Diabari village in the upazila.
Witnesses said a sand-laden tractor ran over him while he was playing nearby home, leaving him critically injured.
He was rushed to Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
The hospital physician Dr Nusrat Jahan Lopa confirmed the death.
SIS/MUS