Thursday, 7 May, 2020, 1:49 PM
Evercare Hospital conducts first Plasma Therapy to fight Covid-19

Published : Thursday, 7 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148
Staff Correspondent

Evercare Hospital Dhaka has conducted the first Convalescent Plasma Therapy for the first time in Bangladesh for Covid-19 treatment, which is a promising research treatment using in many countries to combat the pandemic, a press release said on Wednesday.




"Covid-19 infected patients in serious condition require ICU and ventilatorssupport. In addition
to their regular treatment, research is being conducted worldwide to combat Covid-19, where one of the most promising treatments is Convalescent Plasma Therapy", said Dr. Abu Jafar Mohammed Saleh, Coordinator & Senior Consultant, Hematology & Stem Cell Transplant at Evercare Hospital Dhaka.
He continued, "Plasma is taken from the blood of a formerly-infected, fully recovered Covid-19 patient that contain IGG (Immunoglobulin G) antibodies against the virus. We have collected plasma from one such donors and transfused it to a Covid-19 patient in the ICU who is under ventilator." Dr. Saleh said that in his opinion, the treatment holds lot of promise and the patient is being monitored.
Evercare Hospital Dhaka is committed to the wellbeing and health of their patients, and this is one such groundbreaking and exemplary initiative to help the people during this global crisis.



Evercare Hospital conducts first Plasma Therapy to fight Covid-19
