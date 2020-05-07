Over 600 doctors infected with Covid-19: BDF





"Besides, 375 nurses were also diagnosed with coronavirus," said Dr Nirupam Das, the chief administrator of the foundation.

Among the infected physicians, 421 are from Dhaka division alone. Of those, 253 are from government hospitals, 146 are attached to private hospitals while 22 are shown in other category, he said.

BDF data show that of the total infected doctors, 403 got infected while treating patients at government hospitals, 149 at private hospitals and 60 physicians are shown in other category. Meanwhile, 62 doctors were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mymensingh division while 16 in Chattogram, 34 in Khulna, 10 in Barishal, 22 in Sylhet and nine in Rangpur division.

Besides physicians and nurses, 116 technologists and 62 ward boys were also infected while working at private and government hospitals, BDF data show. Dr Nirupam said doctors should be careful while disposing the personal safety gears to be safe from the virus.

Bangladesh has recorded 11,719 coronavirus cases and 187 deaths as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the country reported its highest daily new coronavirus cases on Wednesday with the detection of 790 patients.

Even though the government has extended general holidays, it has eased restrictions of movement by allowing shopping malls, shops, and markets to operate. -UNB





















More than 600 physicians at both government and private hospitals got infected with coronavirus while treating patients, Bangladesh Doctors Foundation (BDF) said Wednesday."Besides, 375 nurses were also diagnosed with coronavirus," said Dr Nirupam Das, the chief administrator of the foundation.Among the infected physicians, 421 are from Dhaka division alone. Of those, 253 are from government hospitals, 146 are attached to private hospitals while 22 are shown in other category, he said.BDF data show that of the total infected doctors, 403 got infected while treating patients at government hospitals, 149 at private hospitals and 60 physicians are shown in other category. Meanwhile, 62 doctors were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mymensingh division while 16 in Chattogram, 34 in Khulna, 10 in Barishal, 22 in Sylhet and nine in Rangpur division.Besides physicians and nurses, 116 technologists and 62 ward boys were also infected while working at private and government hospitals, BDF data show. Dr Nirupam said doctors should be careful while disposing the personal safety gears to be safe from the virus.Bangladesh has recorded 11,719 coronavirus cases and 187 deaths as of Wednesday.Meanwhile, the country reported its highest daily new coronavirus cases on Wednesday with the detection of 790 patients.Even though the government has extended general holidays, it has eased restrictions of movement by allowing shopping malls, shops, and markets to operate. -UNB