Political parties except AL oppose decision of relaxing lockdown





The government decided to reopen shopping malls, markets and shops from 10:00am to 4:00pm from May 10. The Religious Affairs Ministry also allowed devotees to offer their daily prayers at mosques in jamaat (congregation) from Zohr prayers on Thursday (May 7) maintaining health guidelines.

Talking to the Daily Observer, leaders of different political parties condemned the government decision and said it will be a suicidal decision if the government eases lockdown when the number of victims of Covid-19 infection is increasing day by day.

Political leaders said such decision would cause disaster to people coming in physical contact with more people than during the lockdown. They urged the government to reconsider the risky decision.

Hasanul Haq Inu, President of a faction of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, told this correspondent, "This year Eid is not for enjoyment and shopping. We are passing

through a pandemic situation. So, everyone should stand beside the destitute within his affordability and avoid shopping. This Eid is the Eid of sharing the hardship."

"I urge the government to reconsider the decision and to revert to its earlier lockdown situation," he added.

Workers Party of Bangladesh, one of the major party of the ruling 14-party alliance, said the decision of the government on reopening markets, shopping malls and mosques amid the Covid-19 pandemic is totally suicidal and injudicious.

In a press release, Workers Party urged the government to strictly enforce social distancing including lockdown until the corona infection recedes.

Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) thinks that this kind of decision is normal in the absence of a people-friendly government.

CPB's General Secretary Shah Alam said, "The government has thrown a challenge. It is a sign of their irresponsibility. The capitalist government does not think about the people but the economy. As a result, despite knowing the danger to the people, the garment factories were opened and now it has decided to open the markets."

He urged the government to be serious and postpone the decision of reopening the markets, shopping malls and mosques to maintain social distancing.

Meanwhile, AL Presidium Member Abdur Rahman said, "The government has taken this decision to save the overall economy of the country despite some social risks. We have to take some risks to save the country's economy."

"We need to be more careful and cautious. The government has taken this decision after considering everything," he added.















