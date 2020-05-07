

AL MP Habibur Rahman Mollah passes away

He breathed his last around 10:05am while undergoing treatment at Square Hospitals, said his son-in-law Jamal Uddin.

Habibur Rahman Mollah was admitted to the hospital with respiratory problems and kidney complications, he added.

President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah, Deputy Leader of Parliament Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury and Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader mourned the death of Habibur Rahman Mollah.

In a condolence message, the President expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Mollah and prayed for the salvation of the departed soul.

He expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

In a separate message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of the Awami League MP and also a freedom fighter.

The Prime Minister recalled with profound respect Habibur Rahman Mollah's contributions to the great Liberation War and politics.

She prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.

























Habibur Rahman Mollah, ruling Awami League lawmaker from Dhaka-5 constituency, died at a city hospital on Wednesday morning. He was 82.He breathed his last around 10:05am while undergoing treatment at Square Hospitals, said his son-in-law Jamal Uddin.Habibur Rahman Mollah was admitted to the hospital with respiratory problems and kidney complications, he added.President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah, Deputy Leader of Parliament Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury and Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader mourned the death of Habibur Rahman Mollah.In a condolence message, the President expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Mollah and prayed for the salvation of the departed soul.He expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.In a separate message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of the Awami League MP and also a freedom fighter.The Prime Minister recalled with profound respect Habibur Rahman Mollah's contributions to the great Liberation War and politics.She prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.