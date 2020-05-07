790 new cases, 3 die of Covid-19





"Three more people died during the period, taking the death toll from the virus in the country to 186...the total confirmed cases are now 11,719," said Additional Director

General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana in the daily online health bulletin in the afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, she said, several laboratories across the country tested 6,241.

Among the three deceased, two were male and another was female. "Two of them were aged above 60 and one between 41 and 50. Two were from Dhaka and one was from outside Dhaka," Dr Nasima said.

She said although IEDCR is collecting samples from suspected patients, the whole process is being coordinated by DGHS now. "In collecting samples from homes, we'll be prioritising senior citizens and those who're differently able."

Dr Nasima mentioned that the government is working to set up sample collection booths across the capital with support from BRAC.

"Sample collection booths are also being set up. BRAC is helping us in this regard. So far, BRAC has set up four booths at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), three at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and one at Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Memorial Special Hospital," Dr Nasima said.

She also noted that an organisation under Oval Group is collecting samples through booths at Titumir College in Dhaka city, Narayanganj and Siddhirganj.

"The construction of more booths is in progress. The booths should be within the reach of everyone," she added.

Dr Nasima said although IEDCR is involved in other activities, including research and quality control, it is continuing the sample collection activities. "None of the activities has been stopped or suspended," she added.

No new patient made recovery within the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 184people have been taken to isolation while 3,889 sent back home and institutional quarantine. -UNB



















