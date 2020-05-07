Business leaders for quick release of stimulus package





Businessmen on Wednesday urged the government to disburse the money from the stimulus package as soon as possible.The money will not be able to play any effective role if it is late, they said.They made the call during a meeting between business leaders and bankers on Wednesday at the Federation Bhaban at Motijheel in the capital.Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce(FBCCI) President Sheikh Fazle Fahim presided over the meeting.Former FBCCI presidents Mir Nasir Hossain, Abdul Matlub Ahmad, Kazi Akramuddin Ahamed, Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, the Chairman of Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) Ali Reza Iftekhar and managing directors of different banks attended the discussion.Fahim said, "We have shown many great examples of humanity in many difficult times of the country."He said 5.5 crore people of the country have been in lockdown for the last two months. And the government has taken necessary steps in time to overcome this crisis."We must also stand by the initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with the sincerity with which she has stood by the side of 160 million people."Fahim said, "We also proposed that the owners of the media can get loan from the package to pay the salaries and allowances of the journalists, officials and employees."He welcomed the stimulus package to help mitigate the impact of coronavirus on the national economy."We don't put pressure on the banks and any stakeholders to move forward. But considering the humanitarian aspect, everyone has to be sincere, Fahim said.On April 5, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared a financial assistance package of Tk20,000 crore to introduce low-interest working capital loan through the banking system to retain the capacity of cottage, micro, and small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs).Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin said the banks did not think of profit at this time of the epidemic of coronavirus. They should come forward to save different industrial sectors. It would be a timely decision to get rid of the debt quickly in this moment.He said many small businesses do not know how to get incentive loans from banks. FBCCI Vice-President Md Siddiqur Rahman said, it is not a matter of doing business this year. it is a year of survival. Everyone needs to work together to get the stimulus package disbursement quickly for economy."The banking sector doesn't have liquidity crisis. Credit risk is a big problem. We don't get any help from the trade association to reduce credit risk." Iftekhar said.