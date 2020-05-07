Shop owners worry about sales, payment of salary-bonus to staff





However, many shops and shopping malls do not have such abilities and for this reason owners are worried about sales and paying salary and bonus to their employees.

Bashundhara Group and Jumuna Future Park authorities have decided not reopen their malls before Eid.

The decision to reopen shops and shopping malls will be effective from May 10. A letter from the Commerce Ministry on Tuesday (May 5) was sent to the President of the FBCCI and President of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association.

Four conditions are shops and shopping malls have to be opened on a limited scale from 10:00 am to 4:00pm. Physical distance in shops and shopping malls has to be maintained. Hand sanitizers including

hand wash must be provided at the entrance of every shopping mall by the owners and other precautions announced

by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Vehicles must be disinfected, after arrival at the shopping malls.

During a spot visit traders said that hand sanitizer system for buyers and sellers and disinfecting incoming vehicles at the malls need extra manpower and money.

Besides, there is no space to maintain social distance except in one or two supermarkets due to infrastructural constraints. If the buyers are market-oriented shopping can be done in that limited time but it is impossible to maintain social distance in the crowd.



On the other hand, if the buyers are not market-oriented, the shops owners will have to pay the salary and bonus of their workers which will be very difficult for them without making profit. There is considerable skepticism about how much the sellers will benefit in this situation.

Dileep, President of Gazi Super Market in the capital, said, "There is only one entrance to the market and no space for more than two buyers to stand in a shop. How will they follow the hygiene rules there? How will we maintain social distance?"



"Eid customers want exceptional products. If sellers do not provide quality products to the customers, how will they make profit during the Eid session? Still we don't know from where the supply of these fashionable products will come before Eid during the coronavirus lockdown period," he added.

Babu, President of Gausia Market in the capital, said, "Two shops of this market were opened on Tuesday (May 5) on a trial basis. There was no trading throughout the day as no buyers came to the shops."



"Now we have enough employees to run the market on a limited scale. But where will we get the required number of employees to run the market when it is fully open?" he added.

Explaining the reason, he said that as the market was closed, the employees had gone home and the public transport service is also closed. How will they return to their workplace? And how do we run our business if they are unable to return?" he questioned.



Sarwar Hossain, owner of Laboni Sari Bitan at Mouchak Market in the capital, said "Eid sales every year generally starts in full swing after Shab-e-Barat. This year it was an exception. Shab-e-Barat has gone and 12 days of the month of Ramadan has also gone which is the peak selling season. What will we sell in the remaining 15 days?"



"If we don't sell enough, how will we maintain store costs and pay employees' salary? Employees will ask for salary and bonus after joining work before Eid," he added.

In this regard, Helal Uddin, President of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, said, "We will open markets, shops and shopping malls from May 10 on a limited scale as per the government directives. We are thinking and planning with the presidents and general secretaries of the market committees all over the country about how to do it."



"We have to accept the reality. As the capital Dhaka, Narayanganj and Gazipur are the hotspots of coronavirus. We have to plan separately for these three districts keeping in mind the reality. I think, integrated initiative is enough for the rest of the districts," he added.

In response to another question, Helal Uddin said that there is uncertainty about the return of the employees of the shops or malls to their workplaces as the public transport is still closed. We are discussing about it with the government policymakers on how to overcome it. And we also have another problem with the salary-bonus of our employees. We are also discussing with those concerned.

















