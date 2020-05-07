Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 May, 2020, 1:48 PM
latest
Home Front Page

Another cop dies of Covid-19

Published : Thursday, 7 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Staff Correspondent

Another policeman died of coronavirus at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital in the capital on Wednesday morning. With the latest one, a total of six policemen have so far died of the deadly virus.
The deceased was identified as Shri Raghunath Roy, 48, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Dhaka
Metropolitan Police (DMP). He hailed from Laxmipur district, according to police headquarters.
He worked in the Police Order Management Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
Raghunath was admitted to Rajarbagh hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus, said police headquarters.
He was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) on April 4 as his condition deteriorated.
Raghunath is survived by his wife and two children. His body has been sent to his village home for cremation, police said.    


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Evercare Hospital conducts first Plasma Therapy to fight Covid-19
Over 600 doctors infected with Covid-19: BDF
coronavirus update
Political parties except AL oppose decision of relaxing lockdown
AL MP Habibur Rahman Mollah passes away
790 new cases, 3 die of Covid-19
Business leaders for quick release of stimulus package
Social distancing still elusive


Latest News
'Shopping malls allowed to reopen at owners' association request'
3,700 Uber staff axed as trips drop in lockdowns
Private univ VC Nazmul Karim died of coronavirus
Gas leak at India chemical plant kills 8, nearly 1,000 sick
TCB to sell onion at Tk 25 kg from Saturday: Minister
4 more infected with corona in Joypurhat
4 more contract coronavirus in Naogaon
3 more contract corona in Laxmipur, total cases 51
Pandemic leading to illegal drug shortages: UN report
Char Fasson upazila fishermen facing trouble for not getting VGF rice
Most Read News
BUP goes fully online since lockdown
Mosques reopen on Thursday for congregational prayers
Covid-19: Women and girls need special attention
Coronavirus infection on rise with 790 new cases in one day
6th policeman dies of coronavirus in Dhaka
Shomoyer Alo's 2nd journo dies with virus symptoms
Cartoonist Kishore, writer Mushtaq arrested
MP Habibur Rahman Mollah passes away
Beximco's corona drug Remdesivir will cost Tk 6,000 per vial
Bangladeshi expatriates in KSA to face massive deportation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft