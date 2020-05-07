Another cop dies of Covid-19





The deceased was identified as Shri Raghunath Roy, 48, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Dhaka

Metropolitan Police (DMP). He hailed from Laxmipur district, according to police headquarters.

He worked in the Police Order Management Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Raghunath was admitted to Rajarbagh hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus, said police headquarters.

He was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) on April 4 as his condition deteriorated.

Raghunath is survived by his wife and two children. His body has been sent to his village home for cremation, police said.























Another policeman died of coronavirus at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital in the capital on Wednesday morning. With the latest one, a total of six policemen have so far died of the deadly virus.The deceased was identified as Shri Raghunath Roy, 48, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of DhakaMetropolitan Police (DMP). He hailed from Laxmipur district, according to police headquarters.He worked in the Police Order Management Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.Raghunath was admitted to Rajarbagh hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus, said police headquarters.He was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) on April 4 as his condition deteriorated.Raghunath is survived by his wife and two children. His body has been sent to his village home for cremation, police said.