Thursday, 7 May, 2020, 1:48 PM
Covid-19 Infection Spikes

Mad rush of returnees to Dhaka doesn’t bode well

Published : Thursday, 7 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Mamunur Rashid

A huge number of people were seen in the capital city on Wednesday amid lockdown in a bid to join on time their workplaces that have been declared opened despite a spike in Covid-19 infections.
Some 1,000,000 workers are likely to get back to the city to join garment factories, small businesses and shopping malls in the days to come.
 A large number of daily wage earners like rickshaw pullers and day labourers were also seen in greater numbers in Dhaka city on Wednesday.
People have begun flooding back into Dhaka after the government relaxed the shutdown over coronavirus with the Eid-ul-Fitr approaching.
Following of social distancing and other health rules have been made mandatory while selling and purchasing goods from the markets.
Millions more people are likely to rush back to factories in Dhaka and other cities from their village homes soon.  
The total number of infected has reached 11,719. Three people died with coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Wednesday.
Some 790 new cases and three deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the number of deaths to 186.
As the plying of public transport remained suspended following the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic,
