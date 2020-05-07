Video
Thursday, 7 May, 2020, 1:48 PM
Devotees allowed to offer prayers at mosques

Published : Thursday, 7 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Staff Correspondent

After a month of restrictions amid coronavirus pandemic, the government has decided to allow devotees to offer prayers, including Tarabi, at mosques from Thursday's Zohr prayers subject to following the health guidelines.
As per recommendations of the country's Islamic scholars, the Religious Affairs Ministry on Wednesday issued a notification in this regard.
According to the notification, people will be allowed to offer prayers in jamaat at
mosques upon fulfilling the following conditions:
Carpet use on mosques floors will not be allowed and mosques authorities will have to clean the mosques with disinfectants before every prayer.
Besides, all devotees have to carry their own Jainamaz (prayer mats) while Sunnat prayers have to be offered at their respective homes.
People have to enter mosques wearing masks and there must be arrangements of hand washing with soap/hand sanitisers at the entrances to the mosques.
Besides, devotees must maintain a 3-foot distance while offering prayers.
Sick, elderly people and children will not be allowed to come to mosques. No iftar or seheri will be allowed to be arranged inside mosques.
Imams, Khatib and mosque management committees will take measures to fulfill the above conditions and the local administration and law enforcement agencies will take legal steps against those to be found responsible in case of violation of the rules.
on April 6, the Religious Affairs Ministry directed all to avoid mosques and offer prayers at home to prevent the transmission of Ccvid-19.
It asked people to offer Zohr prayers at home instead of Jum'a on Friday.
It also asked the people of other religions to offer prayers at home instead of congregation at religious institutions.
Meanwhile, the ministry decided on April 23 that only 10 Muslim devotees and two imams would be allowed to offer Tarabi prayers at mosques during the holy month of Ramadan.


