Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 May, 2020, 1:48 PM
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Cartoonist, writer held in case under DSA

Published : Thursday, 7 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Staff correspondent

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore and writer Mustak Ahmed from the city in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA).
Kishore was arrested from Kakrail while Mushtaq from his home in Lalmatia area on Tuesday. Kishore posted some cartoons on coronavirus pandemic on Facebook.




Mushtaq Ahmed, first Bangladeshi to commercially cultivate alligators, was allegedly picked up from Lalmatia in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Ramna Police OC Monirul Islam said a team of RAB-3 handed the two arrested persons over to police on Wednesday morning showing them arrested in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.
They were arrested on charge of anti-government post on social media.
Dilshan Ara, wife of Rashtrochinta organiser Didarul Alam said at a press conference held at Rashtrochinta office in the capital on Wednesday that her husband Didarul Bhuiyan was not involved in any terrorist activities, but was picked up by plainclothes people.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cartoonist, writer held in case under DSA
Covid-19 may reverse progress earned in 30 yrs: World Vision
Edn instts to remain shut until May 30
Muntassir Mamoon in ICU for Covid-19
Coronavirus: 10 members of a family test positive in B'baria
Rangpur Kotwali Police Station put under lockdown
SCBA condemns jailing of Barishal lawyer
Accused in child murder case killed in ‘gunfight’


Latest News
'Shopping malls allowed to reopen at owners' association request'
3,700 Uber staff axed as trips drop in lockdowns
Private univ VC Nazmul Karim died of coronavirus
Gas leak at India chemical plant kills 8, nearly 1,000 sick
TCB to sell onion at Tk 25 kg from Saturday: Minister
4 more infected with corona in Joypurhat
4 more contract coronavirus in Naogaon
3 more contract corona in Laxmipur, total cases 51
Pandemic leading to illegal drug shortages: UN report
Char Fasson upazila fishermen facing trouble for not getting VGF rice
Most Read News
BUP goes fully online since lockdown
Mosques reopen on Thursday for congregational prayers
Covid-19: Women and girls need special attention
Coronavirus infection on rise with 790 new cases in one day
6th policeman dies of coronavirus in Dhaka
Shomoyer Alo's 2nd journo dies with virus symptoms
Cartoonist Kishore, writer Mushtaq arrested
MP Habibur Rahman Mollah passes away
Beximco's corona drug Remdesivir will cost Tk 6,000 per vial
Bangladeshi expatriates in KSA to face massive deportation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft