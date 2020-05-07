Cartoonist, writer held in case under DSA





Kishore was arrested from Kakrail while Mushtaq from his home in Lalmatia area on Tuesday. Kishore posted some cartoons on coronavirus pandemic on Facebook.









Mushtaq Ahmed, first Bangladeshi to commercially cultivate alligators, was allegedly picked up from Lalmatia in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Ramna Police OC Monirul Islam said a team of RAB-3 handed the two arrested persons over to police on Wednesday morning showing them arrested in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.

They were arrested on charge of anti-government post on social media.

Dilshan Ara, wife of Rashtrochinta organiser Didarul Alam said at a press conference held at Rashtrochinta office in the capital on Wednesday that her husband Didarul Bhuiyan was not involved in any terrorist activities, but was picked up by plainclothes people. Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore and writer Mustak Ahmed from the city in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA).Kishore was arrested from Kakrail while Mushtaq from his home in Lalmatia area on Tuesday. Kishore posted some cartoons on coronavirus pandemic on Facebook.Mushtaq Ahmed, first Bangladeshi to commercially cultivate alligators, was allegedly picked up from Lalmatia in Dhaka on Tuesday.Ramna Police OC Monirul Islam said a team of RAB-3 handed the two arrested persons over to police on Wednesday morning showing them arrested in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.They were arrested on charge of anti-government post on social media.Dilshan Ara, wife of Rashtrochinta organiser Didarul Alam said at a press conference held at Rashtrochinta office in the capital on Wednesday that her husband Didarul Bhuiyan was not involved in any terrorist activities, but was picked up by plainclothes people.