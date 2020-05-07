Covid-19 may reverse progress earned in 30 yrs: World Vision





Children will bear the brunt of this and child mortality rates, which have more than halved since 1990, could now start to increase again.

This stark warning came as the international aid agency launched the largest humanitarian response in its 70-year history to curb the impact of COVID-19 among 72 million people - half of them children.

"We have never witnessed an emergency of this scale, impacting so many countries at once. For the first time in our 70-year history we are transforming our focus on every single country to an emergency response. So we can support those who are most vulnerable to combat this deadly virus and its aftershocks," said World Vision International President and CEO Andrew Morley.

The international child-focussed aid agency is launching a US$350m response that focuses on supporting the world's most vulnerable to combat the impact of COVID-19.

The ambitious response plan will be executed in over 70 countries where 37,000 staff, 400,000 faith leaders and 220,000 community health workers will be mobilised to support prevention and response initiatives.

"World Vision is deeply concerned that the impacts of COVID-19 could permanently scar the development of a generation of the world's most vulnerable children. Since 1990, the number of children dying from preventable causes such as poverty, hunger and disease has more than halved. Unless the international community prioritises countries which are at greatest long-term risk from the impacts of COVID-19, this pandemic will leave millions of girls and boys poorer, hungrier, sicker, less educated and exposed to more violence and abuse."

The NGO warns that many low income countries are now entering the next phase of this pandemic an extremely dangerous phase for the world's most vulnerable who are battling with lockdown and being forced to choose between risking exposure to the virus or starving.

This pandemic has already swept through the world's wealthiest countries and now the world's most vulnerable children are on the front lines with so little to protect them.

In this next phase COVID-19 could run rampant through some of the poorest, most fragile and dangerous parts of the world and places where advanced health services are almost non-existent and where lockdowns and social distancing are impossible for people who live day-to-day in crowded refugee camps, slums and settlements.

World Vision is calling on world leaders, who are now focussed on responding to the impact COVID-19 has had on the economy to place equal priority on curbing the deadly long-term impact COVID-19 on the world's most vulnerable.

"We have one chance to get this right. We must come together and respond to this global pandemic by supporting everyone impacted across the globe, especially the most vulnerable, the CEO said.































