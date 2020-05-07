Coronavirus pandemic: Latest global developments





MORE THAN 257,000 DEAD

At least 257,687 people have died of the novel coronavirus since the epidemic surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT Wednesday based on official sources. There have been more than 3,675,869 officially recorded cases spanning 195 countries and territories. The United States is the worst-hit country, with 71,078 deaths out of more than 1.2 million cases. Britain follows with 29,427, though there is some debate over the figures there.

Figures compiled by British regional health agencies put the number of fatalities at over 32,000, which include cases where COVID-19 is only suspected to be the cause and people who tested positive. Italy follows with 29,315 deaths, Spain with 25,857 and France with 25,531.

BACK TO SCHOOL IN WUHAN

Senior school students in 121 institutions in the Chinese city of Wuhan -- ground zero of the pandemic -- return to class, wearing masks and walking in single file past thermal scanners. Only the oldest students in the province of Hubei have returned to school -- vocational students and seniors due to take the make-or-break university entrance exams. Return dates have generally not been confirmed for junior and middle school students.

NEARLY NORMAL IN SOUTH KOREA

South Korea returns largely to normal as workers go back to offices, and museums and libraries reopen under eased social distancing rules. The country endured one of the worst early outbreaks of the disease outside China and while it never imposed a compulsory lockdown, strict social distancing had been widely observed since March.

RECESSION 'OF HISTORIC PROPORTIONS'

The EU forecasts that the eurozone economy would contract by a staggering 7.7 percent in 2020, calling it a "recession of historic proportions". The 19-member single currency zone would rebound by 6.3 percent in 2021, the EU says, but in a recovery that would be felt unevenly across the continent. Italy for example would see a cataclysmic recession of 9.5 percent in 2020, and only a 6.5 percent recovery next year, according to data from the European Commission.

CHINA HITS BACK AT LAB LEAK CLAIMS

China dismisses claims made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the virus originated in a lab in Wuhan, saying he "doesn't have any" evidence. Beijing's ambassador to the UN in Geneva says China will not prioritise inviting international experts in to investigate the source of the virus until after the pandemic is beaten.

CELEBS CALL FOR RADICAL CHANGE

A host of celebrities and scientists including Madonna, Robert de Niro and a clutch of Nobel Prize winners sign an open letter calling for radical change in the world rather than "a return to normal" after lockdowns. Hollywood stars Cate Blanchett, Jane Fonda and Marion Cotillard are also among the 200 signatories of the letter published in French daily Le Monde, pleading for an end to unbridled consumerism and a "radical transformation" of economies to help save the planet.

RUSSIA CASES SOAR

The number of new coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 10,559 over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 165,929, the coronavirus crisis response centre said on Wednesday. -AFP





























PARIS, May 6: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:MORE THAN 257,000 DEADAt least 257,687 people have died of the novel coronavirus since the epidemic surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT Wednesday based on official sources. There have been more than 3,675,869 officially recorded cases spanning 195 countries and territories. The United States is the worst-hit country, with 71,078 deaths out of more than 1.2 million cases. Britain follows with 29,427, though there is some debate over the figures there.Figures compiled by British regional health agencies put the number of fatalities at over 32,000, which include cases where COVID-19 is only suspected to be the cause and people who tested positive. Italy follows with 29,315 deaths, Spain with 25,857 and France with 25,531.BACK TO SCHOOL IN WUHANSenior school students in 121 institutions in the Chinese city of Wuhan -- ground zero of the pandemic -- return to class, wearing masks and walking in single file past thermal scanners. Only the oldest students in the province of Hubei have returned to school -- vocational students and seniors due to take the make-or-break university entrance exams. Return dates have generally not been confirmed for junior and middle school students.NEARLY NORMAL IN SOUTH KOREASouth Korea returns largely to normal as workers go back to offices, and museums and libraries reopen under eased social distancing rules. The country endured one of the worst early outbreaks of the disease outside China and while it never imposed a compulsory lockdown, strict social distancing had been widely observed since March.RECESSION 'OF HISTORIC PROPORTIONS'The EU forecasts that the eurozone economy would contract by a staggering 7.7 percent in 2020, calling it a "recession of historic proportions". The 19-member single currency zone would rebound by 6.3 percent in 2021, the EU says, but in a recovery that would be felt unevenly across the continent. Italy for example would see a cataclysmic recession of 9.5 percent in 2020, and only a 6.5 percent recovery next year, according to data from the European Commission.CHINA HITS BACK AT LAB LEAK CLAIMSChina dismisses claims made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the virus originated in a lab in Wuhan, saying he "doesn't have any" evidence. Beijing's ambassador to the UN in Geneva says China will not prioritise inviting international experts in to investigate the source of the virus until after the pandemic is beaten.CELEBS CALL FOR RADICAL CHANGEA host of celebrities and scientists including Madonna, Robert de Niro and a clutch of Nobel Prize winners sign an open letter calling for radical change in the world rather than "a return to normal" after lockdowns. Hollywood stars Cate Blanchett, Jane Fonda and Marion Cotillard are also among the 200 signatories of the letter published in French daily Le Monde, pleading for an end to unbridled consumerism and a "radical transformation" of economies to help save the planet.RUSSIA CASES SOARThe number of new coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 10,559 over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 165,929, the coronavirus crisis response centre said on Wednesday. -AFP