Thursday, 7 May, 2020, 1:47 PM
Avoid trans-fat to lower risk of heart disease

Say health experts

Published : Thursday, 7 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Trans-fat should be avoided from everyday diet to live a healthier life with stronger immunity and lower the risk of heart diseases during the COVID-19 outbreak, said health experts.
The World Health Organization suggests that patients with heart diseases are more likely to develop severe illness from COVID-19 infection than those without that underlying condition, according to World Health Organization (WHO).
Dr Bashir Ahmed of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital said foods containing excessive trans-fat are unhealthy and are more likely to cause heart diseases.
Around 277,000 people die each year in Bangladesh due to coronary heart diseases. In Bangladesh, about 8,000 people yearly die due to intake of high levels of trans-fat, according to a research done in 2010.
Unfortunately, to date, Bangladesh is lagging far behind with no policy in place to regulate trans-fat in foods and oil and minimize the death count.
Industrially-produced trans-fat known as dalda or bonospoti ghee in local markets, is a silent toxic killer.
High level trans-fat in food increases the bad cholesterol (LDL) and reduces the good cholesterol (HDL) the human body. .
Intake of excessive levels of trans-fat can cause plaque in blood vessels, disrupting the flow of blood and leading to early heart attacks, resulting in premature deaths.




Trans-fat can often be found in processed foods, fast food, snacks, fried food items, biscuits, cookies, margarine and others.
WHO has set a global target of eliminating industrially produced trans-fatty acids from food supply chain by 2023.
About 30 countries including India, Thailand, Iran, Austria, Norway, South Africa and Brazil have already taken steps to determine the maximum limit of trans-fat in food while another 24 are in the process to lower the limit to 2.0 per cent.
But Bangladesh is still far from implementing the REPLACE action package announced by WHO in 2018 despite the target to eliminate trans-fat by 2023.



