Protect Rohingyas floating at Bay, Andaman Sea





"We call on States to break this cycle now," said the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), International Organization for Migration (IOM) and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in a joint statement.

The UN agencies said international action and solidarity are essential to tackle the drivers of refugee and irregular migrant movements, including statelessness, discrimination, deprivation, persecution, and other violations of human rights.

Five years on from the 2015 'boat crisis' in the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea, in which thousands of refugees and migrants in distress at sea were denied life-saving care and support, the UN agencies said they are alarmed that a similar tragedy may be unfolding once more.

"We're deeply concerned by reports that boats full of vulnerable women, men and children are again adrift in the same waters, unable to come ashore, and without access to urgently needed food, water, and medical assistance," said the joint statement issued from Bangkok.

There is no easy solution to the irregular maritime movements of refugees and migrants, the statement reads.

Deterring movements of people by endangering life is not only ineffective; it violates basic human rights, the law of the sea and the principles of customary international law by which all States are equally bound.

"We call on States in the region to uphold the commitments of the 2016 Bali Declaration as well as ASEAN pledges to protect the most vulnerable and to leave no one behind. Not doing so may jeopardise thousands of lives of smuggled or trafficked persons, including the hundreds of Rohingya currently at sea," reads the joint statement.

It said, "As we've seen time and time again, in desperate situations - whether in search of safety and protection or basic survival - people will move, whatever obstacles are put in their way."

They said saving lives must be the first priority and they recognise that in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, States have erected border management measures to manage risks to public health.

These measures, however, should not result in the closure of avenues to asylum, or in forcing people to either return to situations of danger or seek to land clandestinely, without health screening or quarantine.

States can - and should - ensure that our common concerns relating to public health and security are matched with a re-affirmation of solidarity and compassion.

Faced again with the need to find a regional solution to a regional problem, as was the case during the 2015 crisis, it is important to build on the solid cooperation and planning that has already been undertaken by ASEAN and the Bali Process to address irregular maritime movements.

"We call on States to continue and expand search and rescue efforts, and to ensure that landing procedures and reception conditions are safe and humane," said the joint statement.































