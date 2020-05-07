Video
Thursday, 7 May, 2020, 1:47 PM
Project To End Ctg Water-Logging

50pc work likely to be completed by June

Published : Thursday, 7 May, 2020
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, May 5: Work on the project worth Tk 5,616 crore to remove water-logging from Chattogram City is progressing fast.
Project Director Lt Col Muhammad Shah Ali said 50 per cent work of the project, including canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion, to remove water logging in the port city will be completed by June this year.
He hoped that the rest of work could be completed by next year.
"We have targeted to complete 60 per cent work of the project by May. But we have failed due to the outbreak of Covid-19," he said.
Lt Col Shah Ali said work on the project is progressing fast in order to relieve the people of Chattogram of the curse of water-logging.
He said, "The construction of retaining walls in 28 canals of the 36 canals is going on." He claimed that construction of five sluice gates in the estuary of five canals is nearing completion.
Moreover, the renovation, expansion, cleaning and improvement of all drains of 40 wards of Chattogram City Corporaton are going on in full swing, he claimed.
"All drains of six wards have already been completed," he said.
Shah Ali said they have identified 20 catchment areas within the city that contain rain water during the rainy season due to faulty structures of road and culverts in those areas.
For this reason, he said, "We have held a meeting with the Ward Councillors concerned to take an effective step to remove water-logging from those catchment areas."
The government undertook a mega project titled ''Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to remove water logging from Chattogram"
on August 9, 2017 to end the longstanding waterlogging problem in the city.
Under the project, the implementing agency will re-excavate 36 canals of Chattogram city, construct drains nearby to remove rainwater, acquire 96 acres of land, and construct 176,000 metres of retain wall, 85.68 km of road, 48 PC bridges and 6 culverts.
Bangladesh Army entrusted with the implementation of the mega project.


