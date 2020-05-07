Video
Thursday, 7 May, 2020, 1:47 PM
Journalist Mahmudul Hakim Apu passes away

Published : Thursday, 7 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The senior sub-editor (shift-in-charge) of Dainik Shomoyer Alo and senior member of Bangladesh Sports Journalists Association (BSJA) Mahmudul Hakim Apu passed away in the early hours of Wednesday at his Banashree residence in the capital. He was 53.
He was suffering from fever, runny nose and respiratory problems for the last 10 days.
Apu is survived by his wife and two sons.
He studied Mass Communication and Journalism at Dhaka University. After graduation, he worked as a sports reporter and sub-editor for Dainik Muktakantha, Bhorer Kagoj, Shakaler Khabor and Bangla Vision.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Sports Journalists Association (BSJA) offered condolences and prayed for the salvation of the departed soul.    -UNB


