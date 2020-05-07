Tk 1,100cr seed money sought for small entrepreneurs  





With Tk 1,100 crore seed money, the Small & Medium Enterprise (SME) Foundation will implement a Tk 500-crore loan progamme, while Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) execute a Tk 600-crore loan programme for small entrepreneurs.

The Industries Ministry on April 30 last sent a letter to the Finance Ministry seeking the Tk 1,100 crore as seed money considering that small enterprises and cottage industries are being affected badly due to the outbreak of COVID-19, said a press release on Wednesday.

In the letter, it is mentioned that the Prime Minister on April 5 announced a Tk 20,000-crore stimulus package for the SME sector and then the Bangladesh Bank issued a circular on April 13 to disburse the stimulus package.

According to the circular, commercial banks will run their loan programmeson the basis of bank-client relationship while old clients will get priority, says the letter.































