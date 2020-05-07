Most dedicated hospitals lack central oxygen system





Those who are struggling to breathe; critical coronavirus patients need oxygen support. Most of the hospitals are providing cylinders oxygen to tackle the lack of a central oxygen system. However, it is not possible to ensure an uninterrupted oxygen supply only with the cylinders.

Patients and their relatives complain that they are not getting enough cylinder oxygen supply in the dedicated hospitals. Although the number of oxygen cylinders was increased, this is not sufficient compared to the need.

Kurmitola General Hospital, a dedicated coronavirus hospital, have no central oxygen system.

A patient admitted to the Hospital with corona symptoms said the hospital had no central oxygen supply. Therefore, we have to carry the oxygen cylinder. Pulling the cylinder is also a problem of such a case we can give oxygen to the patient at home. There aren't even people to hold the cylinder oxygen.

"Holding it on the upper floor of the hospital is hazardous. In that case, it needs to be replaced urgently and it has to be carried by someone. It was seen that no one could be found at that time. Hospital staff misbehave with patitents, told a relative of a patient.

The 500-bed Kurmitola General Hospital has only 450 cylinders while 200-bed Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital 120 and 12 mini-folds of oxygen.

Experts have called for making the unused oxygen cylinders operational, increasing the number of standard cylinders, and implementing the central oxygen system to serve the serious patients.

Director of Kurmitola General Hospital Brigadier General Jamil Ahmed said they have a central oxygen system at the ICU, post-operative theatre, and operation theatre. However, there is no such facility at the general wards, he said.

The 500-bed Mugda Medical College & Hospital has oxygen cylinders but there is no central system, said an Assistant Director.

There is no shortage of oxygen supply for the treatment of patients affected by a coronavirus in the dedicated hospitals, Additional Director General of the Department of Health. Nasima Sultana claimed. There are a total of 10,393 oxygen cylinders in all the Upazilas of the country. Apart from medical colleges and specialized hospitals, there are a total of 13,745 oxygen cylinders in eight hospitals. We were trying to ensure the central oxygen system at the hospitals, she added

Contacting with the Director of the DGHS (Hospital and Clinic) Aminul Hasan said that it is a matter of time to create a central oxygen supply system. It is not possible to build it overnight if you want. In this case, we are emphasising the issue of supplying oxygen cylinders to the hospitals.







































