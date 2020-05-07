Video
Thursday, 7 May, 2020, 1:46 PM
BSPA condoles death over senior journalist Apu

Published : Thursday, 7 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

The Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA) expressed deep shock at the passing away of Mahmudul Hakim Apu, senior sub editor of The Somoyer Alo, said a BSPA press release.
Sports journalist Apu passed away at wee hours of today (Wednesday) at his Banasree residence in the city. He was 54.
He left behind wife, two sons and host of well wishers to mourn his death.
The BSPA in a message conveyed sympathy to the bereave family members and prayed salvation for the departed soul.     -BSS


