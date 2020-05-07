

BSPA condoles death over senior journalist Apu

Sports journalist Apu passed away at wee hours of today (Wednesday) at his Banasree residence in the city. He was 54.

He left behind wife, two sons and host of well wishers to mourn his death.

The BSPA in a message conveyed sympathy to the bereave family members and prayed salvation for the departed soul. -BSS

























