Archery federation's founding former AGS passes away





He was 67.

He left behind wife, only son, only daughter and host of well wishers to mourn his death.

He successfully acted as an assistant general secretary of the BAF from the time of establishment of the federation till 2008.

The BAF remembers with respect his talent and labor that he had given for the federation's present capability.

The BAF president, general secretary all officials, coach, players and employees expressed deep shock at the passing away of Abu Sayeed and conveyed sympathy to the bereave family members by praying salvation of the departed soul. -BSS





















