Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 May, 2020, 1:46 PM
latest
Home Sports

Shoaib Akhtar says would coach any nation - even arch-rivals India

Published : Thursday, 7 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Shoaib Akhtar says would coach any nation - even arch-rivals India

Shoaib Akhtar says would coach any nation - even arch-rivals India

NEW DELHI, MAY 6: Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar said he is ready to coach fast bowlers from any country -- even if an offer from arch-rivals India came his way.
In an interview with a social networking platform, the 44-year-old paceman said he wants to help produce aggressive and fast bowlers who can take on opposition batsmen no matter which country they come from.
When the presenter for the Helo app said India, Akhtar replied: "I will definitely... My job is to spread knowledge. What I have learned is knowledge and I will spread it."
The response surprised many in India because of the poor relations between the neighbours who have fought three wars since their independence and angry split in 1947.
The two countries have not played each other in a bilateral series since 2012.
Akhtar, who was known as the Rawalpindi Express in his playing days, said: "I will produce more aggressive, fast and more talkative bowlers than the current ones, who will tell-off the batsmen in a way that you will enjoy a lot."
Akhtar said he would also like to coach bowlers in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.
The bowler played in the inaugural IPL season for Kolkata Knight Riders but the Indian government banned Pakistani cricketers from the league in 2009.  
The speedster retired from international cricket in 2011 after more than a decade of controversies and glory, including the record of bowling world's fastest delivery at 100.23 miles per hour.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Juventus players back training awaiting quarantined Ronaldo
Barcelona and Real Madrid players begin virus testing
BSPA condoles death over senior journalist Apu
Archery federation's founding former AGS passes away
Wax polish better option to replace saliva ?
Shoaib Akhtar says would coach any nation - even arch-rivals India
Umpires entitled to refuse to hold bowler's items
BCB emphasizes on players' Covid-19 test


Latest News
'Shopping malls allowed to reopen at owners' association request'
3,700 Uber staff axed as trips drop in lockdowns
Private univ VC Nazmul Karim died of coronavirus
Gas leak at India chemical plant kills 8, nearly 1,000 sick
TCB to sell onion at Tk 25 kg from Saturday: Minister
4 more infected with corona in Joypurhat
4 more contract coronavirus in Naogaon
3 more contract corona in Laxmipur, total cases 51
Pandemic leading to illegal drug shortages: UN report
Char Fasson upazila fishermen facing trouble for not getting VGF rice
Most Read News
BUP goes fully online since lockdown
Mosques reopen on Thursday for congregational prayers
Covid-19: Women and girls need special attention
6th policeman dies of coronavirus in Dhaka
Coronavirus infection on rise with 790 new cases in one day
Shomoyer Alo's 2nd journo dies with virus symptoms
Cartoonist Kishore, writer Mushtaq arrested
MP Habibur Rahman Mollah passes away
Beximco's corona drug Remdesivir will cost Tk 6,000 per vial
Bangladeshi expatriates in KSA to face massive deportation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft