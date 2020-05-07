Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 May, 2020, 1:46 PM
latest
Home Sports

Umpires entitled to refuse to hold bowler's items

Published : Thursday, 7 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
BIPIN DANI

Umpires are at liberty to refuse to carry bowler's cap or sweater when he comes into bowl, says former international cricket umpire John Holder.
There has been a possibility of umpires refusing the same at least for few months once the games resume after the extradition of COVID-19.
Speaking exclusively over telephone from England, where the Barbados-born umpire now lives, said, "Cricket is a game of great traditions and one such tradition is that umpires have always held bowlers' equipment when they are bowling. However the umpire is entitled to refuse to hold that equipment if  it is clearly unsanitary, dirty or excessive".
"On many occasions during my career I have refused to hold a bowler's sweaters after he has finished his spell, advising him to call the 12th man and have him take it off the field", Holder, who officiated in 11 Tests and 19 ODIs, said.
"However, I cannot see the corona virus causing any change in the practice of umpires holding bowlers' equipment while he is bowling. In fact I can see there being no cricket until it is safe for everyone, players, umpires and spectators".
"Cricket will resume when the scientists and governments in consultation with the Cricket Boards around the world agree that it is safe to be played as it has been for hundreds of years. There  must be no threat to the health or well being of any participants or spectators", Holder, who also played 47 First Class matches signed off.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Juventus players back training awaiting quarantined Ronaldo
Barcelona and Real Madrid players begin virus testing
BSPA condoles death over senior journalist Apu
Archery federation's founding former AGS passes away
Wax polish better option to replace saliva ?
Shoaib Akhtar says would coach any nation - even arch-rivals India
Umpires entitled to refuse to hold bowler's items
BCB emphasizes on players' Covid-19 test


Latest News
'Shopping malls allowed to reopen at owners' association request'
3,700 Uber staff axed as trips drop in lockdowns
Private univ VC Nazmul Karim died of coronavirus
Gas leak at India chemical plant kills 8, nearly 1,000 sick
TCB to sell onion at Tk 25 kg from Saturday: Minister
4 more infected with corona in Joypurhat
4 more contract coronavirus in Naogaon
3 more contract corona in Laxmipur, total cases 51
Pandemic leading to illegal drug shortages: UN report
Char Fasson upazila fishermen facing trouble for not getting VGF rice
Most Read News
BUP goes fully online since lockdown
Mosques reopen on Thursday for congregational prayers
Covid-19: Women and girls need special attention
6th policeman dies of coronavirus in Dhaka
Coronavirus infection on rise with 790 new cases in one day
Shomoyer Alo's 2nd journo dies with virus symptoms
Cartoonist Kishore, writer Mushtaq arrested
MP Habibur Rahman Mollah passes away
Beximco's corona drug Remdesivir will cost Tk 6,000 per vial
Bangladeshi expatriates in KSA to face massive deportation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft