Thursday, 7 May, 2020, 1:46 PM
BCB emphasizes on players' Covid-19 test

Published : Thursday, 7 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

For a precaution measurement and ensure a safety, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has suggested its players and employees to undergo Covid-19 test once the countrywide shutdown is lifted.
Bangladesh saw the infection rate from Covid-19 rose to 11, 719 as of Wednesday and the death toll reached 186.
In the wake of the situation, the BCB thinks the safety of the players and its employees should get the top priority and hence the test is imperative, said chief physician Dr. Devashis Chowdhury.
"We definitely want to test the players and employees and specially the players should undergo Covid-19 test," Dr. Chowdhury told the reporters on Tuesday.
"We have to approach the Government even if the players don't have the symptom. For the safety, we want them to undergo the test."
Currently Government labs are doing Covid-19 test and they have their own protocol.
"If someone does not have the symptom, will not be tested. We are expecting the government to allow Covid-19 test in private sector, until that we do not have an option [to have our players or BCB employees do the test]," Dr. Chowdhury added.




BCB called off its all kind of cricketing activities in the country on March 19 and soon after, decided to run office from home.     -BSS


