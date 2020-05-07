

Mushfiqur Bangladesh's best Test batsman as per ICC rankings

Considered as the most dependable batsman of the country, Mushfiqur however has been the best ranked Bangladeshi Test batsman for quite some time now.

As per the latest ICC rankings, he is in the 19th position with 655 rating points. Basically his double century against Zimbabwe which Bangladesh won last February, ending their five-match losing streak, played a vital role in retaining his position for the best Test batsman of the country.

ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal occupied the next slot as he is in the 27th in rankings with 598 points. Test captain Mominul Haque is the third best batsman as per rankings, in which he is placed at 39th position with 556 rating points.

As usually Australia's Steve Smith and India's Virat Kohli occupied the first two positions respectively with 911 and 886 points. -BSS

















