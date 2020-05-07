

A struggling police needs to look beyond

While the police keep playing a vital role in ensuring social distancing - which is crucial to contain the spread of the Coronavirus - it is concurrently paying a heavy price with at least 953 of its members to have become infected with the deadly pandemic leaving 5 dead by now. This is indeed a matter of grave concern. And the gravest concern is that with the gradual easing of the shutdown crowds have begun to turn up even more frequently.



Different units of Bangladesh Police have filed around 3,356 cases between March 26 and April 29 against 1,366 people and owners of 108 vehicles and 177 shops for not maintaining social distancing. But the overall situation is not improving as thousands have become ever defiant to come out in the open.



This rampant violation is surely impeding the shutdown's purpose to contain the spreading of the pandemic while on the other hand the number of infected persons has shot up to hundreds by the hour. Against the backdrop of such negative development, the country's elite law enforcement agency has brought changes to its plan to deploy manpower, believing it would help deter the transmission. Only half its members are out at the field at a time for a week. We believe, the novel policing strategy would do little to halt spreading of the deadly virus.











The other group is deployed the next week. Additionally, lack of PPE, however, continues to remain a cause of concern.

Though police as a whole is exhibiting bravery in this crisis period, some of its field level officers have been reported to avoid duty at crowded places. Even though fractions of other paramilitary groups have become engaged, but it is time to incorporate voluntary groups, responsible civilians in the entire process.



Given the rampant violation of social distancing prohibition occurring throughout the country, it is difficult to believe that the country is under a shutdown. Many continue to crowd roads, kitchen markets and general stores amid the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the country. However, thin presence of law enforcers is one of the main reasons behind it