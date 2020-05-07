Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 May, 2020, 1:45 PM
latest
Home Editorial

A struggling police needs to look beyond

Published : Thursday, 7 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126

A struggling police needs to look beyond

A struggling police needs to look beyond

Given the rampant violation of social distancing prohibition occurring throughout the country, it is difficult to believe that the country is under a shutdown. Many continue to crowd roads, kitchen markets and general stores amid the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the country. However, thin presence of law enforcers is one of the main reasons behind it
While the police keep playing a vital role in ensuring social distancing - which is crucial to contain the spread of the Coronavirus - it is concurrently paying a heavy price with at least 953 of its members to have become infected with the deadly pandemic leaving 5 dead by now. This is indeed a matter of grave concern. And the gravest concern is that with the gradual easing of the shutdown crowds have begun to turn up even more frequently.

Different units of Bangladesh Police have filed around 3,356 cases between March 26 and April 29 against 1,366 people and owners of 108 vehicles and 177 shops for not maintaining social distancing. But the overall situation is not improving as thousands have become ever defiant to come out in the open.

This rampant violation is surely impeding the shutdown's purpose to contain the spreading of the pandemic while on the other hand the number of infected persons has shot up to hundreds by the hour.  Against the backdrop of such negative development, the country's elite law enforcement agency has brought changes to its plan to deploy manpower, believing it would help deter the transmission. Only half its members are out at the field at a time for a week. We believe, the novel policing strategy would do little to halt spreading of the deadly virus.





The other group is deployed the next week. Additionally, lack of PPE, however, continues to remain a cause of concern.
Though police as a whole is exhibiting bravery in this crisis period, some of its field level officers have been reported to avoid duty at crowded places. Even though fractions of other paramilitary groups have become engaged, but it is time to incorporate voluntary groups, responsible civilians in the entire process.   

Last of all, the need of the minute is to introduce the "Beat policing" strategy on an emergency basis.  In police terminology, a beat is the territory and time that a police officer patrols. Beat policing is based on traditional policing that utilizes the close relationship with the community members within the assigned beat to strengthen police effectiveness and encourage co-operative efforts in order to make a community safer.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A struggling police needs to look beyond
Bangladeshi expatriates in KSA to face massive deportation
Freedom of the Fourth Estate is a must
Prepare for an extended shutdown
Workers rush to Dhaka amid chaotic reopening of RMG units   
Strategic measures to support our remittance heroes
Resume open market sales of rice
A country of inadequate social protection


Latest News
'Shopping malls allowed to reopen at owners' association request'
3,700 Uber staff axed as trips drop in lockdowns
Private univ VC Nazmul Karim died of coronavirus
Gas leak at India chemical plant kills 8, nearly 1,000 sick
TCB to sell onion at Tk 25 kg from Saturday: Minister
4 more infected with corona in Joypurhat
4 more contract coronavirus in Naogaon
3 more contract corona in Laxmipur, total cases 51
Pandemic leading to illegal drug shortages: UN report
Char Fasson upazila fishermen facing trouble for not getting VGF rice
Most Read News
BUP goes fully online since lockdown
Mosques reopen on Thursday for congregational prayers
Covid-19: Women and girls need special attention
6th policeman dies of coronavirus in Dhaka
Coronavirus infection on rise with 790 new cases in one day
Shomoyer Alo's 2nd journo dies with virus symptoms
Cartoonist Kishore, writer Mushtaq arrested
MP Habibur Rahman Mollah passes away
Beximco's corona drug Remdesivir will cost Tk 6,000 per vial
Bangladeshi expatriates in KSA to face massive deportation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft