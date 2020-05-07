Who should be called a pharmacist?







There is confusion about the word 'pharmacist' in our country. Recently, diploma holders in pharmacy have been appointed in grade-11 as pharmacists. Here even those who sell drugs in drug stores are called pharmacists. The Pharmacy Council Bangladesh (PCB) itself has played a role in creating this confusion! They have divided the three into A, B and C grade pharmacists which is an absolutely short-sighted decision and beyond the policy of the World Health Organization. Moreover, compared to the knowledge: a pharmacy graduation is acquired by studying medicine for 4 to 5 years while the knowledge acquired in a diploma or three-month course is very limited, but they are called pharmacists!











In fact, only pharmacy graduates should be called pharmacists, as is said all over the world. Diploma holders in pharmacy should be called pharmacy technicians and three-month course holders should be called pharmacy salesmen. My request to the concerned authorities including Pharmacy Council Bangladesh is that you do not create confusion among the people by addressing those who have completed the diploma and three-month courses as 'Pharmacists'.



Md Jahid Hassan

Student, Comilla University Dear SirThere is confusion about the word 'pharmacist' in our country. Recently, diploma holders in pharmacy have been appointed in grade-11 as pharmacists. Here even those who sell drugs in drug stores are called pharmacists. The Pharmacy Council Bangladesh (PCB) itself has played a role in creating this confusion! They have divided the three into A, B and C grade pharmacists which is an absolutely short-sighted decision and beyond the policy of the World Health Organization. Moreover, compared to the knowledge: a pharmacy graduation is acquired by studying medicine for 4 to 5 years while the knowledge acquired in a diploma or three-month course is very limited, but they are called pharmacists!In fact, only pharmacy graduates should be called pharmacists, as is said all over the world. Diploma holders in pharmacy should be called pharmacy technicians and three-month course holders should be called pharmacy salesmen. My request to the concerned authorities including Pharmacy Council Bangladesh is that you do not create confusion among the people by addressing those who have completed the diploma and three-month courses as 'Pharmacists'.Md Jahid HassanStudent, Comilla University