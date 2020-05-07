Covid-19: Saving economy or saving people’s lives, what is your choice?







"Spread of COVID-19 infection turned the world into a human laboratory and each of us became part of this precious experiment". Some of the countries successfully performed the experiment by taking effective measures including 'lock-down', diagnosis of new infection and isolation of individuals. By doing all together virus infection was contained and country like South Korea, China went back to normal business within the expected time frame. Few countries, though started doing all of practices, at some point lost the track, struggling with the new cases and still uncertain when would be able to reopen the country. It has been a massive challenge and no one could predict early what would have been the most effective measures against COVID-19 pandemic.



When lock-down was not followed:

Sweden did not go for a lock-down strategy. Sweden is only one country kept all businesses open and wanted to exposed people to the virus in order to naturally build immunity among people. Though the truth remains to be unveiled by the Swedish authority, when performing this strategy by knowing the fact that elderly people's lives are on risk, it is a great deviation from the ethics and perhaps made an example of disobeying the law. In fact, Sweden has lost significantly higher number of people compared with Finland, Norway which are neighbor countries followed complete lock-down for some weeks. Most of the countries around the world are checking the strategies to reopen countries and cautiously stepping forward to that direction.



When lock-down was followed:

As expected lock-down locked people at almost all levels, refraining from normal life. Until this happened right in front of our eyes, we would not even realize how difficult it was to follow the order and what would be impact from individual to the country as a whole. Did we ever feel that we as individuals or as citizens of a country how much dependent on each other? Given that initial lock-down was estimated to be over by two weeks, we didn't bother about any consequences. However, COVID-19 seems to be not leaving us soon, as a result, we either as a country or as individuals started struggling with life.



We meticulously serious after being locked for a month what exactly do we need from the time waking up till go to bed. Immediately, everybody rushed to the stores to buy foods as much as possible including toiletries. Within a day, all major items from the store were gone. Essentially, people around the world are scared of limited food supplies. Within a week or so, the major US-food chain supply lost the track of all deliveries. Although there have been enough food materials in the stocks, lack of coordination and frustration resulted in piling of foods at the originas the supply chain turned off.

Unfortunately, all perishable food items were destroyed. It is such a painful situation that everybody got affected including consumers, suppliers and farmers. All of these people work in a chain 24/7 to serve for the country and running for the lives and economy. This is one such essential sector in a country that needs to be taken into consideration seriously when countries are trying to resume their normal business.



The wave of COVID-19 has been very unpredictable even within one country. The infection in some places got severe with formation of lots of hot spots while other places only had sporadic numbers. As very little is known about this virus, it was a preventive measure taken by all means to keep people isolated to further limit the spread. Unfortunately, before the new infection numbers hit zero, almost every country will push the button to reopen the business.



However, it not going to be an easy path, coming days and months will be like empty-chair economy. People may not get back all at a time, instead adding shifting hours, restricted numbers of boarding in the buses and train, fewer seats in the restaurant with staggered opening hours will have adverse impact. Until an effective vaccine or treatment available, people life will be subject to social distancing. Whether it is a small country or the biggest, exit to lock-down would not be robust rather tentative and stepwise.



Germany within the EU has done better job in diagnosis, contact tracing and treatment of patients with COVID-19. When it came to a point to open the country, it only opens small shops on 20th April but soon after there was anincreased number of cases recorded. Spain is another country severely hit by the COVID-19 outbreak and could not set any time frame when to be fully operational. Without taking risk, Spain has laid plan for four phases of opening and monitoring the cases. USA is also running with same plans. US-Government has already laid three phases plans on how to open the country.



What to expect when country reopens?

No country will open the business all at a time. We need to deal with both sides of the coin. New cases will not go down to zero soon and also people would not wait until that time, which seems to be months or years. Therefore it is time to lay down comprehensive plans what to do in coming days. It is not advisable to open businesses because some other countries are doing so. There needs to data based evidence that shows potential decrease of new cases in a two weeks row. Once country is ready to open, there should be enhanced testing plan in order to detect, isolate and trace possible contacts.



This practice is very important to avoid any rebound of infection and hotspot formation. Hot spots are relatively more dangerous than sporadic cases, because hotspots aggressively transmit virus to more people including vulnerable individuals. No country would want to go back to complete lockdown again after opening.



The difference between before and ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is very clear, and in fact economists also warned to have downside economy for the next years for each country. However, under this economy fear, it is important to remain patient and make sound decisions that are not based on emotion.Economic volatility sometimes create opportunity for market-beating returns. It's all about strategies that allow people to make money and keep economy viable. Covid-19 pandemic is a perfect example of this, when strategies are desperately needed.



Countries that are in a better shape with the new COVID-19 cases, already eased the restriction. Shopping malls, coffee shops reopens but could not attract people to the shop. It is obvious because people has been under lock-down and practicing a different life-style for the last 2 months. Also, people must be obsessed about catching virus and extreme hygiene practices that will be the initial blockades against returning to normal.



How to be better prepared in the context of Bangladesh?

April 26th, Bangladesh took a brave decision to partially open the readymade garments because of the pressure built over the past weeks. Garments owner are losing the orders from the buyers which is really a risk for the country as a whole. However, under the current crisis, it is also a risk of opening the country businesses, especially garments sectors, where thousands of people work every day from dawn to dusk or overnight to meet the demand. Because of the working environment, which is densely populated and the workers who in most cases are forced to work to keep the job, lots of workers could be affected faster by spreading the virus and forming hotspots.



Although government already warned the garment's owner to build a health monitoring group to keep track the individuals health while working, unfortunately there was no clear plan announced before garments resumed their function. As a result, 11 workers of garment factories were tested positive for Covid-19 in Savar and Ashulia industrial areas and those people would have infected many more.



In this same context, hundreds or thousands of essential mills and factories those are dedicated for making food supply throughout the country needs to be extra vigilant how to keep their worker safe and healthy without shutting down the factory. One such company Munshiganj Fibre and Agro Industries Ltd has been practicing all of the hygiene recommendations as well as checking their workers daily by measuring temperature, providing face mask.



Moin Uddin, MD of this company personally setting up more flexible shifting hours for his workers, which is essentially allowing the social distancing between the workers and ultimately reducing the chances of transmission of the virus. More flexible working hours and ensuring no threat of loosing jobs would keep the workforce dynamic in this crisis and equally productive.



Given that Bangladesh has set all of the effective precautions, it is still of utmost importance to increase the testing by increasing the laboratories throughout the countries. Without enough testing, people and doctors will remain in dark and keep spreading the virus within the community. COVID-19 pandemic is an evolving situation and sadly there is no effective vaccine or drug is available. However, until those discoveries are made each of us must change our lifestyle and adjust with this new delicate life in order to save people's life and global economy.



Dr Jubayer Rahman writes from Maryland, USA

















