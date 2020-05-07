

Impact Investing: Finance as a force for good during pandemic



Impact investment defined as investments made with the intention to generate positive, measurable social and environmental impact alongside a financial return. Indeed, impact investing, as the term implies signifies the combination of profit with the societal outcome and ensures that capital when allocated to social causes, can indeed be a force for good.



Remember; in times of uncertainty and crisis, can create new opportunities for investors to make an impact with their capital. The necessity of finding solutions to a crisis (developing a vaccine for COVID 19, creating continuous access to healthy food in under-resourced communities, or strengthening capital supports for small businesses) can be a mechanism for change in your investment strategy. Institutional investors may be pulling back from capital markets due to economic uncertainty, opening the door for impact investors to meet urgent and growing capital needs.



Perhaps, there may be new impact pathways not previously anticipated. For instance, in the near term this could mean reaching new, now high-need customers (online education) or repurposing a supply chain (personal protective equipment, PPE). Looking to the longer term, for recovery (supplier diversification) or responding to permanent changes in both consumer and business behavior (virtual services).



While it may be appealing to pull back from some or all of your portfolios companies to minimize economic hardship and protect your investors, use this pandemic crisis to help them have even greater impact. Ultimately, you want your portfolio companies not just to survive, but to see and seize new opportunities and to innovate in ways that position them for both viability and impact in the long term.



The cost of impact investing is two-fold; firstly, by limiting the purchase of shares of certain companies and industries, you forego the potential to buy assets offering a better risk-return trade-off than other assets in the market, and, secondly, due to the smaller size of your investable pool, your ability to diversification may be limited. And the combination of these costs shows up as more volatile returns, which results in a lessened ability to compound.



For instance, microfinance & Grameen Bank, a clear benefit is possible in developing societies wherein projects such as microfinance can lead to better social outcomes. Microfinance is the term used to describe the process of giving loans to the unbanked and the poor which are individually in small amounts but which when aggregated over millions of such loans can lead to efficiencies from economies of scale.



Nobel Laureate, Mohammed Yunus, proved that impact investing improves the life of the poor as well as generates returns for the investors. Remember, impact investing is not philanthropy or charity or for that matter, corporate social responsibility (CSR) where donations and contributions are made by the wealthy to the poor. However, the rise of impact investing has gained significant momentum during COVID 19 pandemic (estimated that global impact investing market will be more than $500 billion within second quarter of 2020).



And the opportunity of investing in impact there is a chance that you are going to do something that will benefit for society. Investing your money wisely, you will surely win. You will not only get a return on your investment, but you will see how your actions change lives of many people. For instance, by investing in healthcare and education, you will open lots of opportunities for people who have never imagined how big the world is.



However, impact investments are evaluated using the following processes: firstly, positive screening; aims to seek out and include companies or industries that are actively involved in creating/generating solutions to social and environmental issues i.e. clean fuels, renewable energy, healthcare, recycling, sustainable agriculture etc, and, secondly, negative screening; aims to exclude harmful companies or industries, thereby avoiding certain social or environmental issues such as gambling or resource depletion i.e. armaments, gambling, ozone depleting chemicals, pornography, tobacco etc.



As such, is impact investing for everyone? Yes, most broadly, it can ease the wider public want, and should have, better access to impact investing opportunities. Also, build a more diverse, resilient and better informed market and that regulation, tax incentives and opacity in the financial industry have, to date, combined to prevent

this happening. Whether impact investing is a strategy you should consider will depend on your values and goals, and on how well you understand the opportunities before you.



Conversely, there is a variety of problems that needs to be addressed including social issues such as humanitarian crisis of refugees, alleviating the impact from climate change-induced extreme weather events, reducing air pollution in cities, addressing ocean plastics, transforming our energy system to clean energy or sustainable ways of food production, to providing access to quality education and healthcare.



And these problems can be minimized in the following ways, firstly, portfolios of impact investing should consider including Multilateral Development Bank bonds, secondly, there is no common provision on what sustainable investing means, thirdly, financial firms must work together to close the SDG-funding gap, fourthly, charity is moving away from simply giving money to more measurable approaches, and, finally, firms and social entrepreneurs should work together.

Lastly, impact investing is an exciting and rapidly growing industry powered by investors who are determined to generate social and environmental impact as well as financial returns. This is taking place all over the world, and across all asset classes and gained confidence among a wide range of investors, including the largest financial institutions, pension funds, family offices, private wealth managers, foundations, individuals, commercial banks, and development finance institutions.



The writer works at Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) as Manager Operation, and a Certified Finance Specialist (CFS), Certified Project Management Analyst (CPMA)

















