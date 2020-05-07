

The impact of Covid-19 in Banking Sector of Bangladesh



Banking sector is the wheel of an economy. The health of the banking sector depends not only on policy of the bank itself but also the growth of all other sectors of the country. Again when the health of the banking sector deteriorates then growth of all other sector also affected. So, Banking is closely interrelated with rest of the wings of the economy. Due to the pandemic of Covid-19 and lockdown of the country, the different risks of the Banking sector are being surged which very alarming for the economy.



The major Risk the Bank will face is Credit Risk. The Non-performing Loan (NPL) of the Bank may rise in a new level due to this pandemic. Already most of the businesses have suspended their business operation due to lockdown. Export oriented industries are losing their confirmed orders as the foreign counter part's businesses also stopped. In this situation, the credit worthiness of the existing borrower will be deteriorated which block the possibility of repayment of loan. In March, Bangladesh Bank has already issued a circular not to change the classification status of the borrower up to june-2020 as country is affected by corona virus.



This is truly a good decision indeed. But, result of it, most of the borrower has already stopped regular repayment as they are really badly affected by Corona. Bangladesh government has declared different stimulus for survival of different industries, SMEs of the country which is total Tk 50,000 crore and entire fund will be arranged from the Banking sector of the country. If any borrower who has already loan liability, avail further loan under these stimulus package then the borrower has to repay both the existing loan as well as new loan under stimulus which will be quite hard for most of the borrower in an adverse business environment.



So, debt burden of the borrower will increase. As already the Non-performing loan (NPL) of the banking sector is a concern, if the borrower further fails to repay the fresh loan then the situation will be worse. To avoid the situation Bank will try to choose only the good rated clients whose track record and financial capacity are already good but this mentality will not serve the purpose of stimulus package as the entire real affected businessman may not get the opportunity.



Another risk which may increase is Liquidity Risk. The Banking sector of our country has been suffering from crisis of liquidity in last one and half year. ADR/ IDR (Advance deposit ratio/ Investment deposit ratio) of most of the Bank were in high over the prescribed rate of central Bank. Bangladesh Bank had given time limit for the Banks to bring down the ADR within the prescribed limits but most of them failed to comply. Still some Banks could not bring down the ADR under the prescribe rate. Due to the effect of COVID-19 and result of economic downturn the fund flow will be reduced.

Bank is going to face further liquidity crisis. On the other hand, as the government declared stimulus will be arranged from Banks' own fund so Bank need additional fund to implement this. Bangladesh Bank has already increase the cap of ADR/ IDR 2% more to increase the lendable fund and to increase the liquidity of the Bank, Bangladesh Bank has already reduced the CRR (Cash reserve requirement) from 5% to 3.5% in daily basis and 5.5% to 4% in bi-weekly basis and Repo rate lowered from 6% to 5.25% and declared that Bangladesh Bank will purchase T-Bill from Banks.



But, due to the economic depression resulting from COVID-19, the income of the different organization has already reduced, remittance flow is already in down trend, buying power as well as income of individual will also suppose to be reduced which ultimately hit in the regular fund inflow of the Bank seriously. To cover up the financial crisis, depositors will withdraw the deposits which is very expected in such economic stagnant situation. Moreover, increase of NPL also negatively affects the fund inflow of the Bank.



Both the credit risk and liquidity risk directly affect the profitability, sustainable growth and finally the survival of the Bank. Significant real income of the Bank may reduce due to increase of NPL resulting from failure to regular recovery from loans. NPL not only reduce the income but also increase the cost of fund. Bank has to maintain additional provisions cut from income or reserve fund to offset the NPLs.



Minimum Capital requirement (MCR) of the Bank under BASEL-III will increase due to increase of Risk Weighted Asset. Liquidity crisis will reduce the investment opportunity of the Bank and so Bank face negative income growth. Liquidity crisis also wipe out the trust of the depositors. All this will reflect in the downtrend market value of the stock of the Bank which welcome another risk of the Bank is reputation Risk. CAMELS Rating and Credit Rating of the Bank will be deteriorate which ultimately weaken the position of the Bank.



As I said earlier growth and sustainability of a Bank not only depends on the policy of the Bank itself but also the overall growth of the different wings of the economy. As most of the income generating sectors of Bangladesh are in vulnerable position and under threat to lose of businesses, banks have the possibility to face a critical situation ever. Government, Bankers, policy makers as well as businessman have to work simultaneously to overcome the possible risk of the Bank.

Government has already set different fiscal and monitory policy instantly to come out from the economic depression. Increase supply of money in the market is also in the thinking of the government to cover the economic downtrend, if necessary. Bank has to set proper portfolio management program in consistence with the government. Thrust sector as well as emergency sector must get priority in case of investment. Bank may increase investment on SME, Agriculture, Export oriented industries and local industries and discourage or may reduce investment on import of luxury or unnecessary/ less important goods for certain time period and also reduce investment in less priority sectors.



Bank has to boost up recovery process; central bank may initiate restructure policy for the existing borrowers who are genuinely affected by Corona Virus. Bank may extend the repayment period by resizing the installment considering the borrower present repayment capacity. Different attractive deposit product may introduce to keep the fund flow, salary of all kinds of employees of different organization may give through Bank Account, Government has to ensure that fund of different government, semi government and autonomous bodies are deposited in different Banks at prescribed rate of the Bank.



It ensures the control of cost of fund of the Bank. A huge amount of black money is rolling in the economy. To bring them in the mainstream of the economy through banking channel, government may take different initiatives, strengthen the existing laws. In a working paper of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Dr Leandro Medina and Dr Friedrich Schneider estimated that the size of shadow economy in Bangladesh is 27.60 per cent of the country's GDP in 2015. So, it's a huge amount that should count. Borrower has also the role to boost up the economy and Banking sector. They should create mentality to repay the Bank liabilities in time. This will increase their reputation and creditability to the Bank and to the society.



Timely repayment of loan is not only a commitment of the borrower to the depositors but also it reduces the cost of the borrower. Government has to update the different law and rules relating to recovery. Some policies of banks also needed to be reformed. The impact of Covid-19 can be minimized if all the stakeholder of the Bank can work together with good intention.



The writer is banker & freelance writer

















