Thursday, 7 May, 2020, 1:45 PM
GDICL brings 316 haor farmers under insurance cover

Published : Thursday, 7 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Green Delta Insurance Company Limited (GDICL) with its associates registered 316 farmers of Tahirpur, Sunamganj area under Index-Based Crop Insurance, to help them in case of flooding and crop damage in haor region.
This initiatives will supplement integrated plans take by the government under the directed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the supervision of the Finance Ministry to stand by the farmers who are at risk of financial loss in flood-prone Haor areas.




The farmers have been insured by GDICL with the assistance of its distribution channel partner OXFAM Bangladesh and local associate Sancred Welfare Foundation (SWF) recently.
To mitigate the risks of the farmers of the Haor area arising from excessive rainfall and river flood Green Delta has started providing  insurance service that will cover from  April 28 to 22 May 2020 while converting the crop losses into fatal financial risks for them.
 In case of crop damage under this insurance, the insured farmers can get the insurance claim depending on the extent of excess rainfall and the height and stability of the floodwater causing by river flood.  
In the case of river flood, if the water level if above 6.8 meters and in case of excess rainfall if it rains 125 millimeters in 3 consecutive days the insured farmers will receive maximum BDT 12,000 depending on total loss and duration of the flood. 



