GDICL brings 316 haor farmers under insurance cover





This initiatives will supplement integrated plans take by the government under the directed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the supervision of the Finance Ministry to stand by the farmers who are at risk of financial loss in flood-prone Haor areas.









The farmers have been insured by GDICL with the assistance of its distribution channel partner OXFAM Bangladesh and local associate Sancred Welfare Foundation (SWF) recently.

To mitigate the risks of the farmers of the Haor area arising from excessive rainfall and river flood Green Delta has started providing insurance service that will cover from April 28 to 22 May 2020 while converting the crop losses into fatal financial risks for them.

In case of crop damage under this insurance, the insured farmers can get the insurance claim depending on the extent of excess rainfall and the height and stability of the floodwater causing by river flood.

