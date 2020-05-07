

DAP fertilizer factory exceeds production target of FY20

"The factory, situated at Rangadia in Chattogram, had set a production target of 60,000 metric tonnes in the current fiscal. As of May 04,2020, the factory has produced 64,000 metric tonnes of DAPfertilizer," according to a press release issued by the Industries Ministry.

DAPFCL, controlled by Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation(BCIC), is the only DAP fertilizer manufacturing plant in the country.

BSS adds: Abdur Rahim, managing director of the factory, said, DAPCL has achieved the production target about 70 days ahead of scheduled timeframe in the current financial year due to timely guidance from the Ministry of Industries and BCIC authorities, close supervision of factory management and dedicated efforts of workers, employees and officials.

"At present, the production is in full swing in the factory. All the workers and employees in the factory are working relentlessly to continue the production trend. This year, the production of DAPfertilizer in the factory is expected to exceed 75,000 metric tonnes," he added.















Di-Ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer CompanyLimited (DAPCL), operating under the Ministry of Industries, has exceeded its production targets for the fiscal 2019-20 (FY20)."The factory, situated at Rangadia in Chattogram, had set a production target of 60,000 metric tonnes in the current fiscal. As of May 04,2020, the factory has produced 64,000 metric tonnes of DAPfertilizer," according to a press release issued by the Industries Ministry.DAPFCL, controlled by Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation(BCIC), is the only DAP fertilizer manufacturing plant in the country.BSS adds: Abdur Rahim, managing director of the factory, said, DAPCL has achieved the production target about 70 days ahead of scheduled timeframe in the current financial year due to timely guidance from the Ministry of Industries and BCIC authorities, close supervision of factory management and dedicated efforts of workers, employees and officials."At present, the production is in full swing in the factory. All the workers and employees in the factory are working relentlessly to continue the production trend. This year, the production of DAPfertilizer in the factory is expected to exceed 75,000 metric tonnes," he added.