Govt markets Tk 41cr livestock products amid lockdown





Collecting the livestock products from the local farms of 64 districts under the government initiative, milk, eggs, poultry and other livestock products were sold through mobile sale centres, a ministry press release said.

Besides, 4,21,258 kilogrammes of fishes worth Taka 7.74 crore were sold through the mobile sale centres today under supervision of district and upazila fisheries department offices.

To this end, the ministry received a report today from a control room set up at the Livestock Services Department on April 4 last.

On April 22, 2020, the field level fisheries and livestock officers were asked to take necessary measures to ensure supply and marketing of locally- produced fishes, milk, eggs and poultries to help the farmers and farm owners minimise their losses amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The control room was set up at the Department of Livestock Services in the city's Farmgate and a hotline number - 02-9122557 - was introduced so that farmers and stakeholders concerned can inform the ministry of their problems they have been facing during ongoing coronavirus crisis.

BSS adds: Involving officials from the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry, the Department of Livestock Services and the Fisheries Department, the control room remain open from 9 am to 3:30 pm every day during the Ramadan.

Immediate measures are being taken to ensure production, supply and marketing of poultry products, milk and milk products, meats and fisheries resources by receiving phone calls through the hotline number of the control room.















