Banks to face huge loss implementing stimulus packages





Of the government-announced stimulus packages or incentives, the suspension of interest collection from the borrowers for the month of April and May has impacted the banks instantly, they said.

Banks' earnings would fall by around Tk 15,000 crore in April and May, bankers estimated.

Besides the domestic pressure, the banks would also be levied higher charges in international trade due to the weakening of financial health due to the implementation of the government's instruction to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus, they said.

Since the start of general holidays on March 29, the government has announced a set of stimulus packages worth around Tk 1 lakh crore, mostly bank-finance dependent, setting the banking sector in the centre of economic recovery.

Although the bankers admit their responsibility to buoy economy amid the pandemic, they hope that the government as well as the central bank would support the banking sector to save from falling sick.

Mutual Trust Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Syed Mahbubur Rahman told The Daily Observer that the implementation of the Bangladesh Bank-announced interest suspension would cost the banking sector up to Tk 8,000 crore each month.

The amount would be added to the losses the banks have started incurring since the interest rate ceiling on lending came into force on April 1, he said.

Besides, the local and international business of the banks has already fallen, thus resulting in a constant shrink in profitability, he said.

Many local businesses would fail to repay debts of the banks due to the present situation and such non-payment would also be added to the banks' non-performing loans, said Mahbubur, also a former chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh.

He was very much confident that the government would take required measures to support the banks to overcome the situation.

Southeast Bank Managing Director M Kamal Hossain said that the banks would incur losses due to the loan-interest suspension.

It would be a fresh blow immediately after the implementation of the 9 per cent interest rate for all sort of loans including those of the small and medium entrepreneurs, Kamal said.

Southeast Bank's monthly earnings dropped to around Tk 20 crore in April this year from around Tk 80 crore, he said.

He also mentioned that Southeast Bank's earnings in April and May would be wiped out due to Sunday's BB instruction to suspend interest of the existing loans.

He feared that the suspension over loan classification change till June this year would also increase the banks' burden as it would increase the non-performing loans that required higher provisioning.

Kamal hoped that the government as well as the central bank would take supportive measures to tackle the situation.

In the upcoming budget, the government should consider lowering the corporate tax rate so that the banks could get some scope for tackling the losses, he said, adding that the relaxation in provisioning against the defaulted loans would also help the banks remain in a better shape.

To increase the banks' lending capacity, the BB has lowered cash reserve ratio and repurchase agreement (REPO) rate, increased advance deposit ratio, and the BB itself would inject around Tk 50,000 crore into the market through refinance schemes.

















