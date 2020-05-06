Pakistan slips further in press freedom index





Press freedom in Pakistan is on a downward spiral due to attacks and intimidation, according to a media rights watchdog. The report, launched by the Freedom Network, titled 'Murders, harassment and assault: The tough wages of journalism in Pakistan', documents 91 assaults and other violations against journalists during the past 12 months.

The list of violations includes the killing of seven journalists, two abduction cases, nine detention cases, eight instances of frivolous lawsuits, 10 cases of censorship, 10 physical assaults, half of which caused severe bodily injuries, and more than 20 cases of written or verbal threats.

