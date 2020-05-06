Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 May, 2020, 6:13 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Pakistan slips further in press freedom index

Published : Wednesday, 6 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

The list of violations includes the killing of seven journalists, two abduction cases, nine detention cases, eight instances of frivolous lawsuits, 10 cases of censorship, 10 physical assaults,
half of which caused severe bodily injuries, and more than 20 cases of written or verbal threats.
Press freedom in Pakistan is on a downward spiral due to attacks and intimidation, according to a media rights watchdog. The report, launched by the Freedom Network, titled 'Murders, harassment and assault: The tough wages of journalism in Pakistan', documents 91 assaults and other violations against journalists during the past 12 months.
The list of violations includes the killing of seven journalists, two abduction cases, nine detention cases, eight instances of frivolous lawsuits, 10 cases of censorship, 10 physical assaults, half of which caused severe bodily injuries, and more than 20 cases of written or verbal threats.
Press freedom in Pakistan is on a downward spiral due to attacks and intimidation, according to a media rights watchdog.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coronavirus update
Pakistan slips further in press freedom index
BB to release Tk 25,000cr new notes before Eid
Banking  hours extended further
Israel claims breakthrough in coronavirus treatment
Pfizer, BioNTech set to begin US coronavirus vaccine trial
Ramp up testing further, advises Corona Technical Committee
Domestic migrant workers’ woes raise concern


Latest News
Provide cash to poorest to revive India's economy: Abhijit Banerjee
1918 pandemic linked to rise of Nazis, study shows
Wearing masks mandatory for buyers, sellers during Eid shopping
Shoaib Akhtar says would coach any nation, even arch-rivals India
England must 'make do' with limited T20 chances: Morgan
US doctor self-isolates in his kids’ treehouse
Coronavirus outbreak: Scientists clueless about the 'missing link' species
Buddha Purnima Wednesday
ABS-CBN: Philippines' biggest broadcaster forced off air
Three Jammu-Kashmir photojournalists win Pulitzer Prize
Most Read News
Modern waste management in Dhaka still a far cry
PM announces cash assistance for jobless
Highest 786 new cases recorded in last 24 hrs, one death
No inter-dist buses will ply, none will leave workplaces for Eid
Prof Muntasir Mamun shifted to cabin; Medical board formed
Health Ministry to appoint 2,654 health workers
Covid-19, dengue & natural calamity: Need of combined strategy & actions
3 poachers held, 22 deer rescued in Bagerhat
Food distributed among Bangladeshis in Malaysia
Arrested 17 JMB men sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft