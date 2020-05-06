BB to release Tk 25,000cr new notes before Eid





Official sources said the money would be released about a week before the Eid-ul-Fitr.

"We've set a target to release Tk 25,000 crore before Eid," Sirajul Islam, Bangladesh Bank spokesman and executive director, said.

He said the initial target is to release Tk 22,000 crore. Last year, the central bank released Tk 18,000 crore. Some officials at the central bank said the decision to release new cash in the market is part of its move to withdraw old notes and replace them with new ones to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

They cited the example of China which withdrew about 60,000 crore Yuan and replaced them with new ones after the coronavirus outbreak.

Sirajul, however, rejected the idea, saying: "No such decision was taken. The release of new notes is unrelated to the withdrawal of old notes."

Another top official at the Bangladesh Bank said that it is a regular job of the central bank to replace old notes with new ones.

Official sources said the central bank is releasing the new notes as part of its market management as it thinks there will be a big demand for extra currency before the Eid.

Normally, they said, every year the central bank releases new bank notes in the market to cool down the pressure as the liquidity demand goes up high in the market for various reasons. These notes are always a replacement for old notes, they said. -UNB





















