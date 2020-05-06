Ramp up testing further, advises Corona Technical Committee





"The technical committee has suggested increasing the number of coronavirus tests and reducing the time of reporting," said Health Minister Zahid Maleque, who briefed reporters after the latest meeting on Tuesday of the 17-member committee at the Health Ministry.

Mentioning that the government has over the last one month increased the

number of daily tests to around the 6,000 a day, facilitated by the designation of 33 laboratories across the country, health minister said the government was still receptive to the suggestion. "We've accepted it and will take stronger measures in this regard (to implement the suggestion of the committee)."

About loosening lockdown, the technical committee will place its considered opinions over withdrawal of lockdown. "Receiving their opinions, we'll put these forward to the proper authorities," Maleque added. -UNB















