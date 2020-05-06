Domestic migrant workers’ woes raise concern





The migrant workers have mostly no permanent address. They move from one project to another and from one area to another location as they are not permanently employed. No government agency has information about the actual number of domestic migrant workers. Not only are they listed properly, many of them have no national identity (NID) card.

Due to countrywide lockdown for over a month the migrant workers could not move even though the development projects and construction works remained suspended. Many of them are now separated from their families as their movement has been restricted due to the lockdown.

The local administration and Councillors are distributing food aid only to the listed local residents without taking any care for the migrant workers in their area. For this the plight and suffering of the migrant workers have become a point of big concerns.

The government and NGOs may take a program to send the migrant workers to the areas, particularly, the haor zones, to harvest paddy as those areas are not getting enough labour force to harvest the field.

As the country is experiencing rapid urbanization and infrastructure development during the last decade the internal migration of workers has also gone up. More people are now moving from one project to another and from one place to another area, besides the annual movement of workers during the harvesting period. Though there is a paradigm shift from agricultural to industrial production over the past decades, still the agricultural sector engages huge number of migrant workers, particularly, during the harvesting time. During 1980-2010 the share of agricultural sector to GDP has gone down to 19 percent from 32 while the contribution of the industrial sector to the GDP has seen a rise by 28 percent from 21 percent.



















