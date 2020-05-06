Four die of respiratory problems  in Khulna, Munshiganj





The deceased were identified as a two year old toddler in Sreenagar of Munshiganj, Ashraful-Islam, 36, a community healthcare provider of Bageswar Community Clinic, Kabir Ahmed, 70, of Mongla in Bagerhat and Md Ansar, 50 of Magura.

In Munshiganj, Sreenagar upazila Health and Family Planning officer Dr Syed Rezaul Islam said the child suffering from cold, fever and respiratory problems died at 12 pm in Samsabad area.

Her sample was collected for coronavirus test, he said.

In Sadar Upazila, the healthcare provider Ashraful was admitted to Sadar Hospital with cold, fever and breathing complications on Tuesday morning where he died in the afternoon.

Upazila Health Officer Dr Sumon Kumar confirming the matter said samples of the deceased was sent to Dhaka on Monday for coronavirus test.

Two others died at the isolation ward of Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH). Dr Shailendranath Bishwas of KMCH said Kabir was suffering from breathing complications for past five days. -UNB































