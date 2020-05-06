Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 May, 2020, 6:12 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Buddha Purnima today

President, PM greet Buddhists

Published : Wednesday, 6 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37


President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday extended greetings to the members of the Buddhist community and countrymen on the eve of Buddha Purnima, the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha.
In separate messages, they wished peace, happiness and prosperity for all and success of the programmes marking the occasion.
President Abdul Hamid called upon the Buddhists to celebrate their holy religious festival at their respective homes in view of the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.
"Due to the pandemic coronavirus outbreak worldwide, the Buddha Purnima is being celebrated in a different manner this year . . . I urge all of the Buddhist community to celebrate their festival staying at their respective homes," he said in a message.
President Hamid said Gautam Buddha used to seek the welfare of mankind always and he tried his best to make the whole world peaceful and prosperous.
The head of the state said the ideals and philosophy of Buddha can play an important role in removing the degradation of moral values from the unstable and intolerant world as well as establishing peace in society.
In her message, Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina said Gautam Buddha had preached the messages of non-violence, friendship and compassion throughout his life for the peace and welfare of mankind.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coronavirus update
Pakistan slips further in press freedom index
BB to release Tk 25,000cr new notes before Eid
Banking  hours extended further
Israel claims breakthrough in coronavirus treatment
Pfizer, BioNTech set to begin US coronavirus vaccine trial
Ramp up testing further, advises Corona Technical Committee
Domestic migrant workers’ woes raise concern


Latest News
Provide cash to poorest to revive India's economy: Abhijit Banerjee
1918 pandemic linked to rise of Nazis, study shows
Wearing masks mandatory for buyers, sellers during Eid shopping
Shoaib Akhtar says would coach any nation, even arch-rivals India
England must 'make do' with limited T20 chances: Morgan
US doctor self-isolates in his kids’ treehouse
Coronavirus outbreak: Scientists clueless about the 'missing link' species
Buddha Purnima Wednesday
ABS-CBN: Philippines' biggest broadcaster forced off air
Three Jammu-Kashmir photojournalists win Pulitzer Prize
Most Read News
Modern waste management in Dhaka still a far cry
PM announces cash assistance for jobless
Highest 786 new cases recorded in last 24 hrs, one death
No inter-dist buses will ply, none will leave workplaces for Eid
Prof Muntasir Mamun shifted to cabin; Medical board formed
Health Ministry to appoint 2,654 health workers
Covid-19, dengue & natural calamity: Need of combined strategy & actions
3 poachers held, 22 deer rescued in Bagerhat
Food distributed among Bangladeshis in Malaysia
Arrested 17 JMB men sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft