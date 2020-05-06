Buddha Purnima today





President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday extended greetings to the members of the Buddhist community and countrymen on the eve of Buddha Purnima, the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha.

In separate messages, they wished peace, happiness and prosperity for all and success of the programmes marking the occasion.

President Abdul Hamid called upon the Buddhists to celebrate their holy religious festival at their respective homes in view of the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

"Due to the pandemic coronavirus outbreak worldwide, the Buddha Purnima is being celebrated in a different manner this year . . . I urge all of the Buddhist community to celebrate their festival staying at their respective homes," he said in a message.

President Hamid said Gautam Buddha used to seek the welfare of mankind always and he tried his best to make the whole world peaceful and prosperous.

The head of the state said the ideals and philosophy of Buddha can play an important role in removing the degradation of moral values from the unstable and intolerant world as well as establishing peace in society.

In her message, Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina said Gautam Buddha had preached the messages of non-violence, friendship and compassion throughout his life for the peace and welfare of mankind. -BSS





















