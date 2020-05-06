Corona infection may rise: Malek





The minister made the comment during a meeting with the 17-member National Technical Advisory Committee on the coronavirus outbreak at the Secretariat on Tuesday afternoon.

Responding to a question, the health minister said, "Its true people are dying of Covid-19 and I am sorry for the deaths. But the death rate is lower in Bangladesh than in other countries."

He said the infection has increased somewhat. I have seen the infection number remained between 400 and 500 during the last eight to ten days. The daily infection cases now cross seven hundred.

"It's natural that infections will rise along with the increased movement of people if we reopen the malls, garment factories and shops," he added.

The health minister defended the decision to reopen the economy. Saving lives and livelihoods must be done together, he said.

"But the health ministry will try to contain the outbreak. Our duty is to arrange proper treatment of the

patients in proper places," Zahid said.

The technical committee advised on how to stop the rise in the rate of infection and inspire the medical workers on the frontline of the Covid-19 fight, he said.

The committee will give advice on the government decision to allow the shopping malls to reopen on May 10, he said. It will also advise the authorities on possible exodus of people during Eid-ul-Fitr, according to the minister.

It asked the government to check why doctors were being infected the most, he said.

The minister also said his ministry was working on recruitment of fourth class employees following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's instructions.





















