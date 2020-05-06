Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 May, 2020, 6:12 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Corona infection may rise: Malek

Published : Wednesday, 6 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Malek said the infection of Covid-19 could rise in the country as the ready-made garment (RMG) factories have been reopened and consumers are flocking to the stores.
The minister made the comment during a meeting with the 17-member National Technical Advisory Committee on the coronavirus outbreak at the Secretariat on Tuesday afternoon.
Responding to a question, the health minister said, "Its true people are dying of Covid-19 and I am sorry for the deaths. But the death rate is lower in Bangladesh than in other countries."
He said the infection has increased somewhat. I have seen the infection number remained between 400 and 500 during the last eight to ten days. The daily infection cases now cross seven hundred.
 "It's natural that infections will rise along with the increased movement of people if we reopen the malls, garment factories and shops," he added.
The health minister defended the decision to reopen the economy. Saving lives and livelihoods must be done together, he said.
"But the health ministry will try to contain the outbreak. Our duty is to arrange proper treatment of the
patients in proper places," Zahid said.
The technical committee advised on how to stop the rise in the rate of infection and inspire the medical workers on the frontline of the Covid-19 fight, he said.
The committee will give advice on the government decision to allow the shopping malls to reopen on May 10, he said. It will also advise the authorities on possible exodus of people during Eid-ul-Fitr, according to the minister.
It asked the government to check why doctors were being infected the most, he said.
The minister also said his ministry was working on recruitment of fourth class employees following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's instructions.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coronavirus update
Pakistan slips further in press freedom index
BB to release Tk 25,000cr new notes before Eid
Banking  hours extended further
Israel claims breakthrough in coronavirus treatment
Pfizer, BioNTech set to begin US coronavirus vaccine trial
Ramp up testing further, advises Corona Technical Committee
Domestic migrant workers’ woes raise concern


Latest News
Provide cash to poorest to revive India's economy: Abhijit Banerjee
1918 pandemic linked to rise of Nazis, study shows
Wearing masks mandatory for buyers, sellers during Eid shopping
Shoaib Akhtar says would coach any nation, even arch-rivals India
England must 'make do' with limited T20 chances: Morgan
US doctor self-isolates in his kids’ treehouse
Coronavirus outbreak: Scientists clueless about the 'missing link' species
Buddha Purnima Wednesday
ABS-CBN: Philippines' biggest broadcaster forced off air
Three Jammu-Kashmir photojournalists win Pulitzer Prize
Most Read News
Modern waste management in Dhaka still a far cry
PM announces cash assistance for jobless
Highest 786 new cases recorded in last 24 hrs, one death
No inter-dist buses will ply, none will leave workplaces for Eid
Prof Muntasir Mamun shifted to cabin; Medical board formed
Health Ministry to appoint 2,654 health workers
Covid-19, dengue & natural calamity: Need of combined strategy & actions
3 poachers held, 22 deer rescued in Bagerhat
Food distributed among Bangladeshis in Malaysia
Arrested 17 JMB men sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft