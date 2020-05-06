Relaxing lockdown to spell disaster





They said such flexibility will cause more coronavirus infections.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) and health experts as well warned that during the month of May Covid-19 pandemic might spell more disaster.

The government decided to reopen shopping malls, markets and shops from 10am to 4pm from May 10.

Talking to the Daily Observer Professor Dr Habibur Rahman of the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital said suc0h decision would cause disaster with people coming in physical contact more than it was during the lockdown.

Dr Lenin Chowdhury, another health expert, echoed the view of the Prof Habibur Rahman.

"Has the government not been able to continue with the lockdown only a few more days? We are really scared of the consequences of such decision especially in the Month of May."

The move to reopen more than 2,000 garment factories a week ago also received condemnation and serious criticism from every corner considering health concerns of the people amid the outbreak of Coronavirus across the country.

Earlier, health experts and the WHO cautioned the government highlighting four phases of Coronavirus pandemic.

The number of patients is likely to increase till 16, 17 and 18 May and this may be called the peak and this peak may continue till Eid-ul-Fitr.

The prediction seemed to have come true on Tuesday as the number of coronavirus patents jumped to 788 from that of 688 in the last 24 hours.

However, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said the government would gradually give approval to open more factories as well as farms and logistics operation.

"We have to try to diminish the economic impact of Coronavirus lockdown as our competitors such as Vietnam, China and Cambodia have already resumed operations," he said while talking over phone.

The spread of the virus may drop after Eid and can continue till 10, 11 and 12 June. From then, the number of patients can significantly fall. On 25 June, it can come to zero, according to the predictions.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday said the garments factories would be closed temporarily if the number of coronavirus patients increased alarmingly at his ministerial office.

The total number of infected people reached 10,929 and the death toll stood at 183, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General (administration) of the DGHS, during a briefing on Tuesday.















