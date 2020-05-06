786 more infected, 1 dies of Covid-19





The death toll from the virus stood at 183 in the country as another person died during the period.

Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), came up with the disclosure in the daily online health bulletin, held at the Management Information System (MIS) in the afternoon.

Prof Dr Nasima said 1,403 people have so far recovered from the coronavirus infections in the country with 193 more

making recovery in the last 24 hours.

During the period, another 6,182 samples have been collected from across the country. Of these, 5,711 have been tested in 33 PCR testing labs.

The only death recorded in the last 24 hours was a man, aged between21 and 30.

Among the figures of the deceased, members of law enforcement agencies are prominent, said Dr Nasima.

"A number of policemen have died from the virus. We've also lost Colonel (retd) Prof Dr Moniruzzaman who was a hematologist working at Anwar Khan Modern Medical College Hospital. The viral infection was detected after his demise," she said.

Dr Moniruzzaman is the second physician in the country who died from COVID-19.

Dr Nasima mentioned that PCR testing will start shortly in Chittagong Medical College Hospital and Sheikh Hasina Medical College in Jamalpur as both of the institutions received PCR-testing machines from Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

In the past 24 hours, 128 people have been taken to isolation while 2,477to home and institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the global death toll from the coronavirus reached 252,393 as of Tuesday.

According to worldometer data, 3,645,320 cases have so far been confirmed since the virus was first reported in China in December last year. So far, 922,581 people have recovered.

Of those infected, 2,144,722 are currently being treated and 49,635 of them are in serious or critical condition.

The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11. -UNB

























Bangladesh recorded the highest number of single-day coronavirus cases on Tuesday as 786 more people got infected in the last 24 hours, raising the total cases to 10,929.The death toll from the virus stood at 183 in the country as another person died during the period.Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), came up with the disclosure in the daily online health bulletin, held at the Management Information System (MIS) in the afternoon.Prof Dr Nasima said 1,403 people have so far recovered from the coronavirus infections in the country with 193 moremaking recovery in the last 24 hours.During the period, another 6,182 samples have been collected from across the country. Of these, 5,711 have been tested in 33 PCR testing labs.The only death recorded in the last 24 hours was a man, aged between21 and 30.Among the figures of the deceased, members of law enforcement agencies are prominent, said Dr Nasima."A number of policemen have died from the virus. We've also lost Colonel (retd) Prof Dr Moniruzzaman who was a hematologist working at Anwar Khan Modern Medical College Hospital. The viral infection was detected after his demise," she said.Dr Moniruzzaman is the second physician in the country who died from COVID-19.Dr Nasima mentioned that PCR testing will start shortly in Chittagong Medical College Hospital and Sheikh Hasina Medical College in Jamalpur as both of the institutions received PCR-testing machines from Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.In the past 24 hours, 128 people have been taken to isolation while 2,477to home and institutional quarantine.Meanwhile, the global death toll from the coronavirus reached 252,393 as of Tuesday.According to worldometer data, 3,645,320 cases have so far been confirmed since the virus was first reported in China in December last year. So far, 922,581 people have recovered.Of those infected, 2,144,722 are currently being treated and 49,635 of them are in serious or critical condition.The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11. -UNB