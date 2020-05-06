Tk 560,000 crore budget planned





Against the backdrop of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Finance Ministry will give priority to coronavirus projects and agriculture sector in the upcoming fiscal year.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will present the budget on June 11 at parliament.

As much as Tk 95, 619 crore will be spent from the next budget on the implementation of the incentive package announced by the government.

The amount is equal to 3.5 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Ministry of Finance has taken initiative to seek the views of people of all classes and professions through its website before formulating the budget for the next financial year.

In preparing the budget, the government has taken initiative to take the opinion of people from all walks of life through the website to make the budget more participatory.

Various stakeholders will be able to give their views before the budget for the new financial year is prepared.

Anyone can go to the Finance Department's website (http://www.mof.gov.bd) and give their opinion by clicking on the option Opinion/Suggestion for Budget 2020-21 Preparation.

According to sources, the Internal Resources Department of the Finance Ministry has been working on the budget since last March.

When the epidemic coronavirus started in the country, the activities were delayed a bit during the general holidays.

Meanwhile, as the coronavirus outbreak will hugely affect the country, the budget announcement for the next fiscal year is likely to be deferred by two months, said a source.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to give a final decision on the likely deferment of the budget announcement later this month after assessing the overall situation, sources said.

The relevant ministries and divisions also delayed in finalizing the Tk 500, 000 crore revised budget for the ongoing fiscal year.

According to the budgetary law, the fiscal year begins in July and ends in June. Accordingly, the budget was announced in parliament in the first week of June every year and passed in late June.

The Tk 523, 190 crore national budget for the ongoing fiscal year was announced in parliament on June 30 last year with the theme 'Bangladesh on a Pathway to Prosperity: Time is Ours, Time for Bangladesh.'

The National Economic Council (NEC) approved Tk 192, 921 crore revised Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the current fiscal year downsizing it by Tk 9, 800 crore in the project assistance portion of the original ADP of Tk 202, 721 last month.

"The size of the original revised ADP now stands at Tk 192, 921 crore. Of the amount, Tk130, 921 crore will come from local sources while the rest Tk 62, 000 crore from foreign sources.

As the coronavirus situation and its impact on the economy is enormous, the ADP is being prepared for the fiscal year 2020-21 to suit the situation.

In this case, special emphasis will be given to the health sector for the next fiscal year.

Besides, the importance of food security is taken into consideration giving special emphasis on the agricultural sector.

According to sources, the revenue collection target in the first eight months of the current 2019-20 fiscal year was at Tk 1,89,823 crore while Tk 1,44,415 crore has been collected during the period under discussion.

In other words, the revenue deficit stood at Tk 45,408 crore in eight months.

In the current situation due to the coronavirus, revenue collection will be greatly reduced.

Dr Zahid Hossain, former chief economist of the World Bank, said the budget deficit would increase in the near future.

The interest on foreign loans can be suspended for one year, but in that case the government has to apply, he suggested.





















