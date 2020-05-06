India to take back its citizens from BD

Indian will take back its citizens, stranded in Bangladesh due to the ongoing shutdown enforced to curb the spread of coronavirus, by seven special flights between May 7 and 13.

Indian home ministry on Monday announced that it will facilitate the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad in phases from May 7 by air and sea.

"Indian home ministry announced that the government is likely to operate 64 Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express flights between May 7 and 13 to bring home around 14,800 Indians from 12 countries including Bangladesh in the first week."

Apart from Bangladesh, India will operate flights to bring its citizens from the US, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, UAE, UK, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait.