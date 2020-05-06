Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 May, 2020, 6:12 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Not 60pc, absentee workers to get 65pc salary of April

Published : Wednesday, 6 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

Absentee workers of all factories and industries, including garment factories, will get 65 percent of their salaries of April this year.
Of the 65 percent, 60 percent salary will be paid in May while the rest five percent will be included with the salary of May.
The decision was taken at a meeting at the Labour and Employment Ministry on Monday.
State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian chaired the meeting.
Former minister Shajahan Khan, Labour Secretary KM Ali Azam and representatives from BGMEA, BKMEA and BTMA and workers also attended the meeting.
According to the decision of the meeting, officials and employees of the factories and industries including the RMG factories who are attending office regularly will get full salaries and allowances for the month of April.
But, those who were not in workplaces will get 65 percent of their salaries.
Of the 65 percent, 60 percent will be given before Eid holidays while the rest will be given with the salaries of May which will be given in June this year, a release of the ministry signed by its Public Relation Officer Aktarul Islam said on Tuesday.
Earlier, the owners of factories and industries agreed to pay only 60 percent of the salary to those who were absent from their workplaces for coronavirus     pandemic.
















« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India to take back its citizens from BD
Not 60pc, absentee workers to get 65pc salary of April
80-90pc paddy harvested in haor areas
Chinese Embassy provides safety gears for DCAB
US to borrow record $3 trillion in Q2
Legal notice to DSCC, DNCC mayors to kill aedes mosquito
BNP infected with ‘virus of criticism’: Quader
Fakhrul flays govt handling of Covid-19 pandemic


Latest News
Provide cash to poorest to revive India's economy: Abhijit Banerjee
1918 pandemic linked to rise of Nazis, study shows
Wearing masks mandatory for buyers, sellers during Eid shopping
Shoaib Akhtar says would coach any nation, even arch-rivals India
England must 'make do' with limited T20 chances: Morgan
US doctor self-isolates in his kids’ treehouse
Coronavirus outbreak: Scientists clueless about the 'missing link' species
Buddha Purnima Wednesday
ABS-CBN: Philippines' biggest broadcaster forced off air
Three Jammu-Kashmir photojournalists win Pulitzer Prize
Most Read News
Modern waste management in Dhaka still a far cry
PM announces cash assistance for jobless
Highest 786 new cases recorded in last 24 hrs, one death
No inter-dist buses will ply, none will leave workplaces for Eid
Prof Muntasir Mamun shifted to cabin; Medical board formed
Health Ministry to appoint 2,654 health workers
Covid-19, dengue & natural calamity: Need of combined strategy & actions
3 poachers held, 22 deer rescued in Bagerhat
Food distributed among Bangladeshis in Malaysia
Arrested 17 JMB men sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft