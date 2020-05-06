Not 60pc, absentee workers to get 65pc salary of April





Of the 65 percent, 60 percent salary will be paid in May while the rest five percent will be included with the salary of May.

The decision was taken at a meeting at the Labour and Employment Ministry on Monday.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian chaired the meeting.

Former minister Shajahan Khan, Labour Secretary KM Ali Azam and representatives from BGMEA, BKMEA and BTMA and workers also attended the meeting.

According to the decision of the meeting, officials and employees of the factories and industries including the RMG factories who are attending office regularly will get full salaries and allowances for the month of April.

But, those who were not in workplaces will get 65 percent of their salaries.

Of the 65 percent, 60 percent will be given before Eid holidays while the rest will be given with the salaries of May which will be given in June this year, a release of the ministry signed by its Public Relation Officer Aktarul Islam said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the owners of factories and industries agreed to pay only 60 percent of the salary to those who were absent from their workplaces for coronavirus pandemic.





























