80-90pc paddy harvested in haor areas





Meanwhile, farmers of flat land areas have already begun to harvest their paddy known as IRRI crop on a limited scale.

Congenial atmosphere and convenient weather have helped farmers to harvest crops in the haor region. The farmers of the haor regions were short of workers but the government along with some social, political and voluntary organizations helped them harvest their paddy.

According to haor region farmers, mostly two types of paddies are cultivated in haor areas. One is BR-28 and the other is BR-29. BR-29 takes more time to ripe than BR-28.

A part of BR-29 paddy has been left for harvesting.

Jonayed Ibn Mortuza, a farmer from Mohongonj, told the Daily Observer, "A total of around 10-15 percent paddy has been left for harvesting in our Mohongonj's haors and it is BR-29 type paddy."

"By the grace of Allah and favorable weather farmers have been able to bring their crops homes without any hassle," he added.

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque on Tuesday made an announcement that a total of 90 percent of Boro paddy of haor region in the country had been harvested.

The minister said, "Boro paddy was cultivated across 454,399 hectares of wetland this year."

According to the farmers this year has seen a bumper production of Boro paddy.

Moniruzzaman Monir, a farmer from Khaliajuri, said, "I haven't seen such bumper production of paddy like this year in my life."

Anis Sardar, a farmer from Kachua Upazilla of Bagherhat, said, "We have started our paddy harvesting initially. It will start in full swing from the next week."

Abdus Samad, a farmer from Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila said, "Now we are worried about whether we will get the fair price of our paddy. If the government takes necessary steps we might be able to survive."

The Agriculture Ministry said the government had decided to buy paddy directly from the farmers to ensure food security and save farmers as well.

The government will purchase 8 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, 1.5 lakh tonnes of atap rice and 10 lakh metric tonnes of boiled rice including 75 thousand metric tonnes of wheat from the farmers, he said.

























