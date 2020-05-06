Video
Wednesday, 6 May, 2020, 6:11 AM
Home Back Page

Legal notice to DSCC, DNCC mayors to kill aedes mosquito

Published : Wednesday, 6 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

A resident of Dhaka on Tuesday sent legal notice to the mayors of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Dhaka North City Corporations (DNCC) and other respondents, urging them to take necessary steps in 24 hours to eradicate Aedes mosquito that causes dengue fever.
Supreme Court lawyer Md JR Khan Robin sent the legal notice on behalf of Fahima Ferdous, a resident of Sutrapur, through emails.
The notice said if the respondents don't take necessary steps within 24 hours to prevent the mosquito menace, legal action will be taken against the authorities concerned.
In the legal notice, she said a total of 80 people died and 5,600 were infected by dengue fever at this time last year.
The mosquito menace in Dhaka is high this year alongside the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Fahima said in the legal notice.
The legal notice also says that the government has taken measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic but the two mayors of DSCC and DNCC have not taken necessary steps to tackle the mosquito menace.


